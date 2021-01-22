Election odds: Who punters like for Rocky mayor

Rockhampton voters will go to the polls on Saturday. Photo: File

The odds are in Tony Williams’ favour for Saturday’s mayoral by-election, according to betting website Ladbrokes.

Gamblers expect Mr Williams, who is at odds of $1.5, to triumph in the 17-person race.

Following the councillor in the market is Russell Claus at odds of $3.25, while Chris Hooper is $5.50 and Rob Crow is at $7.

Cherie Rutherford at $9 rounds out those with single-figure odds.

After her come Donna Kirkland at $10, Shane Latcham $12, with Brett Williams and Miranda Broadbent both at $15.

In the upper teens sit Dominic Doblo and Nyree Johnson at odds of $19, and Bronwyn Laverty-Young, Christian Shepherd, and Leyland Barnett are considered $21 chances.

The rank outsiders in the market are Christopher Davies, John Rewald, and Remy McCamley - all considered $26 chances.

News Corp is partnered with Ladbrokes.