Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rockhampton voters will go to the polls on Saturday. Photo: File
Rockhampton voters will go to the polls on Saturday. Photo: File
Council News

Election odds: Who punters like for Rocky mayor

Timothy Cox
22nd Jan 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The odds are in Tony Williams’ favour for Saturday’s mayoral by-election, according to betting website Ladbrokes.

Gamblers expect Mr Williams, who is at odds of $1.5, to triumph in the 17-person race.

Following the councillor in the market is Russell Claus at odds of $3.25, while Chris Hooper is $5.50 and Rob Crow is at $7.

Cherie Rutherford at $9 rounds out those with single-figure odds.

After her come Donna Kirkland at $10, Shane Latcham $12, with Brett Williams and Miranda Broadbent both at $15.

In the upper teens sit Dominic Doblo and Nyree Johnson at odds of $19, and Bronwyn Laverty-Young, Christian Shepherd, and Leyland Barnett are considered $21 chances.

The rank outsiders in the market are Christopher Davies, John Rewald, and Remy McCamley - all considered $26 chances.

News Corp is partnered with Ladbrokes.

gambling ladbrokes rockhampton regional council by-election 2021 rrc by-election 2021
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three teens charged over alleged robbery at Stockland

        Premium Content Three teens charged over alleged robbery at Stockland

        Crime Three young people will appear in Children’s Court next month.

        Police raid Rocky home, find drugs in bedroom

        Premium Content Police raid Rocky home, find drugs in bedroom

        Crime A 22-year-old man faced court, charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

        Altum, businesses form association to vouch for GKI resort

        Premium Content Altum, businesses form association to vouch for GKI resort

        Rural The group’s president called it ‘the last roll of the dice’ for the development.

        Reds rugby stars see records at cattle sale

        Premium Content Reds rugby stars see records at cattle sale

        News Signed jersey makes $1250 for Royal Flying Doctor Service.