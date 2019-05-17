Election overview for Central Queensland

ELECTION DAY: LNP volunteer Louise Busby and ALP volunteer Mich Robinson will be busy handing out how-to-vote cards hoping their preferred candidates have a win in Capricornia.

ELECTION DAY: LNP volunteer Louise Busby and ALP volunteer Mich Robinson will be busy handing out how-to-vote cards hoping their preferred candidates have a win in Capricornia. Leighton Smith

THROUGHOUT Central Queensland, barbecues layered with sizzling democracy sausages are being prepared to feed the hungry masses turning out to vote on this election day.

Held by the LNP by a knife edge margin of 0.6 per cent in Capricornia, and 1 per cent in Flynn, these two seats are expected to play a pivotal role in deciding which party will govern Australia for the next three years.

These low hanging fruit have proved an irresistible temptation for the major parties who have bombarded the seats with smiling FIFO politicians and millions of dollars worth of promises designed to sway undecided voters.

In the absence of formal polling in Capricornia, it is difficult to say who will ultimately bring home the bacon.

The seat is expected to go down to the wire with the bookies at Ladbrokes install the LNP's incumbent member Michelle Landry and Labor's candidate Russell Robertson as neck and neck favourites paying $1.85.

This week political commentator and UQ lecturer Dr Chris Salisbury stuck his neck out suggesting Mr Robertson may just win in a photo finish following 15 months of protracted campaigning, strongly backed by the Labor party and the unions.

If the result plays out like the state election, it could take days, maybe weeks before all of the postal votes are counted and preferences exhausted before a victor is officially declared in Capricornia.

Exit polling conducted at South Rockhampton's Denham St pre-polling station for found that Ms Landry was ahead with 30.9 per cent of the vote, followed by Mr Robertson with 25 per cent, One Nation's Wade Rothery with 17.8 per cent and The Greens' Paul Bambrick with 10.8 per cent.

Due to the low number of voters surveyed and the fact that only one of polling stations was assessed, it must be stressed that this result is not a comprehensive and truly reflective of the result for the entire Capricornia Electorate.

In Flynn, YouGov Galaxy polling conducted this week found that the LNP's Ken O'Dowd was ahead 53-47 on two-party-preferred terms.

Mr O'Dowd's favouritism was reflected by Ladbrokes' odds for Flynn paying $1.70 compared to Labor's candidate Zac Beers who was paying $2.

Since 2016, the primary vote for the major parties has barely budged, despite Labor bombarding the electorate and the LNP sandbagging the marginal seat.

Stock up on popcorn because this election night's coverage promises to be compelling viewing.