ELECTION PROMISE: $1m upgrade for Touch Of Paradise Lagoon

GRACEMERE”S Touch Of Paradise Lagoon at Cedric Archer Park will receive a $1 million upgrade for its second stage if Katter’s Australian Party wins the Rockhampton seat.

The promise is also pending KAP securing the balance of power in parliament.

Following a recent pledge of $15 million towards the planned motorsport precinct in Bouldercombe, KAP candidate for Rockhampton Christian Shepherd was excited to announce his party’s latest election promise for Touch Of Paradise Lagoon.

Originally constructed in 1998 as an employment project, Mr Shepherd noted that Rockhampton Regional Council had been breathing new life into the site after years of neglect, to provide a recreational and natural attraction in the heart of Gracemere.

“If elected to represent the Rockhampton electorate with the balance of power this October, the KAP will secure funding to get this shovel-ready project underway as soon as possible, which will complement the Cedric Archer Park pump track due to be unveiled on Monday,” Mr Shepherd said.

“Nestled within Cedric Archer Park, ‘Touch of Paradise’ has undergone a transformation with a staged project designed to restore the lagoon and wetland ecosystem, including the construction of two new bridges as well as a 43 metre long bridge as well as pathways to create walking circuits around the entire lagoon.

“Stage two of the project involves extensive landscaping works, street furniture and seating surrounding the lagoon to complete the restoration of this special natural sanctuary for the community and visitors alike.”

Mr Shepherd said residents were excited with the excellent job the council had done to innovate and modernise their approach to recreation and leisure.

“Both young and old have expressed their anticipation for the pump track, whether they are parents or grandparents excited to take their children and grandchildren, recreational mountain bikers or serious BMX/motocross enthusiasts,” he said.

“Cedric Archer Park is set to become a hotspot for recreation and leisure in our region and it’s for this reason council, as well as both the Gracemere and Rockhampton communities, are supportive of the ongoing restoration of this area.

“Funding this project will provide some finishing touches to Cedric Archer Park which already hosts a playground, wet play area, skate park and a barbecue and picnic area with amenities.”

Mr Shepherd said people love living in places like Central Queensland because of the lifestyle.

“Both work and play are an important part of our way of life and while my focus for Rockhampton and Gracemere will be revitalising the crippled economy after decades of major party neglect, it’s important for people to be able to enjoy the outdoors with their friends and family,” he said.

“Providing ourselves and our community with a good lifestyle is what drives us to work hard and contribute to the economy.

“One thing I know from growing up here, and will prove to the city-centric southeast, is if regional Queenslanders are invested in, shown respect and allowed genuine opportunity, we’ll return it tenfold.

“Katter’s Australian Party is here to ensure residents of regional and rural Queensland aren’t treated like second class citizens while we toil away keeping Queensland running. Rockhampton and Gracemere have a very bright future ahead if they choose to elect the KAP to represent them this October.”