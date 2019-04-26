Election promise could boost tourism

LABOR'S $200million tourism funding promise could mean big money for the Mackay and Whitsunday regions.

The funding, which was announced earlier this week, could boost jobs in the tourism industry and get more visitors out of the capital cities.

Federal candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan said as a fifth generation local she knew how important tourism was to local jobs.

"The Regional Tourism Plan ... will provide a great boost for tourism in our region; by increasing Tourism Australia's budget we will be able to draw more international tourism and also drive domestic tourism to our region, which has the best holidays spots in Australia,” she said.

"The Whitsunday region was hit hard by Cyclone Debbie, so it's critical to invest and support our tourism industry which creates secure, local jobs and drives economic growth in our region.”

New tourism which would be considered under the plan includes indigenous cultural experiences, agri-tourism, eco tourism and upgrades to existing attraction's infrastructure for better disability access.

Capricornia candidate Russell Robertson said Labor recognised the huge tourism potential of the region.

He said it was his number one priority to deliver secure jobs in Capricornia.

"We have already announced a Shorten Labor Government will invest $25 million to rejuvenate Great Keppel Island which will help to grow tourism, create jobs and deliver an $80-million-a-year boost to the region's economy,” he said.

"In addition ... (Labor) commits $95 million in grants to improve infrastructure around existing tourism attractions; $30 million to expand the range of tourism experiences in individual regions; $25 million for Tourism Australia to grow both domestic and international tourism to regions like ours; and $100 million to help local councils maintain and grow regional airports.”

