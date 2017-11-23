Election promises revealed by Rockhampton's candidates

ELECTION PROMISES: See what the Rockhampton candidates have promised in return for your vote on Saturday.

WITH the state election only two sleeps away, now is a great time to go through the full list of election promises from each of Rockhampton's candidates.

Douglas Rodgers - LNP:

Rockhampton LNP candidate Douglas Rodgers. Contributed

We will build Rookwood Weir and deliver the jobs and economic boost we so desperately need. Paper work will be processed in the first 100 days of us taking office and construction will take place over the subsequent two years. This is made possible by the LNP's $130M Federal contribution and our election commitment to match that funding at a state level.

We will provide real downward pressure on the exorbitant power prices Central Queenslanders are currently experiencing. We will write-down $2b worth of asset base and will stop using shonky accounting to rip consumers off for their power.

We will deliver for every Central Queenslander, a better chance at getting a job by increasing the payroll tax threshold by $25,000 each year for 10 years.

We will continue to support the opening of the Galilee Basin and the jobs that will flow to Central Queensland because of it. We won't have a bet each way trying to appease the Greens in Brisbane.

We will deliver real lifestyle infrastructure by providing $300,000 for sun shades to cover the playground at the Botanical Gardens.

We will give Gracemere the chance Labor refuse to get a High School for one of the state's fastest-growing communities. I will continue to fight to see Gracemere considered by the Independent Schools Planning Commission. This means Gracemere will get the fair crack it deserves.

Barry O'Rourke - Labor:

Labour candidate for the seat of Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke. Chris Ison ROK171017cpreselectio

$10 million new manufacturing hub in Rockhampton.

Will invest $4.1 million to upgrade and reopen a section of a Yeppoon rail line to allow a Rockhampton abattoir to be serviced by cattle trains.

$22 million for Works for Queensland in Central Queensland including: Rockhampton Regional Council - $8.79 million, Livingstone Regional Council - $3.41 million, Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council - $1.09 million, Central Highlands Regional Council - $2.5 million, Gladstone Regional Council - $6.23 million

An additional 120 nurses, 20 midwives and 15 nurse navigators in the Central Queensland HHS.

An additional 50 police officers in the Central Policing Region.

Will upgrade Browne Park to become a major sports and entertainment hub and we've allocated $75,000 for a scoping study to get the plans right for this redevelopment.

Will work with local sporting clubs and tourist organisations to develop Rockhampton into the junior sports tournament capital of Queensland and have already committed $100,000 over two years for the preliminary work for this project.

$100,000 commitment towards a Central Queensland Motor Sporting Club's business case, this is to back the bid to bring V8 Supercars to Rockhampton.

Will step up its response to the growing challenge of ice (crystal methamphetamine) with $14.3 million for a new 42-bed residential drug rehabilitation and treatment facility in Rockhampton.

$2.5 million to North Rockhampton High School for the refurbishment (this included $1.5 million for the Home Economics Block and $1 million to classrooms in Block D).

Country racing in Central Queensland is set to benefit from an $8.4 million cash injection over four years.

A re-elected Palaszczuk Government is committed to the $200 million plus announced for Rockhampton in the 2017-18 Budget, including $25 million for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

Will continue to support job creating programs likes Skilling Queenslanders for Work, Works for Queensland and Back to Work (which is being extended to over 55s).

Wade Rothery - One Nation:

One Nation's Rockhampton candidate Wade Rothery with party leader Senator Pauline Hanson. Contributed

We realise the budget is headed towards $81 billion dollars of debt, so it's important that the announcements we've made on cutting power by 20%.

Building another coal fired power plant.

Giving the casino approval to Great Keppel Island.

Paying $130 million for the Rookwood Weir.

Increase medical specialist numbers to avoid patients travelling to Brisbane.

Getting plans for a Gracemere High School fall within capital infrastructure budgets.

We know we can afford these promises, because One Nation will kill off the $5.4 billion dollar Cross River Rail project in Brisbane. Let's spread Queensland's budget throughout the regions.

Margaret Strelow - Independent:

As an independent candidate without a party behind her, Ms Strelow will have to work with the government to deliver for the region and these are her priorities:

Ms Strelow said if just 10% of the $5.4 billion Cross river rail money was spent in our region - $540,000,000 we could have:

$130m for Rookwood.

$100m to upgrade the Railway workshops.

$35m to redevelop Browne Park.

$7.2m for the next stage of the North rocky levee $20m for our new art gallery.

$60m for the Gracemere High School.

$25m Lawrie Street upgrade.

$25m for South Rockhampton Levee Bank.

$30m for Airport levee bank.

$30m to develop the Super-cars site.

And there is still money for the Heritage Village and Dreamtime Centre

To upgrade the hospital and tackle the ice epidemic and improve facilities for people with a disability.

She also supports:

A third Bridge over the Fitzroy in conjunction with the ring-road.

Kate Giamarelos - Greens:

Kate Giamarelos is the Greens candidate for Rockhampton in the state election. Contributed