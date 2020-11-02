Election promises set to be delivered to Rocky and Keppel

ELECTION PROMISE: Labor candidates for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said a re-elected Labor Government would sign up to a 10-year partnership with the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

ELECTION PROMISE: Labor candidates for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said a re-elected Labor Government would sign up to a 10-year partnership with the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

VOTE counting over the weekend has Labor’s incumbent candidate for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke well placed to claim victories once the Queensland Electoral Commission starts distributing preferences on Monday.

In preparation for that likely eventuality, it is worth considering what Ms Lauga and Mr O’Rourke have promised to deliver the region during their first ever four year term of government.

Brittany Lauga’s Keppel promises

ELECTION PLEDGE: Deputy Premier and Minister for Health Steven Miles and Labor candidates for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke have promised $5.5 million to build a brand new and expanded North Rockhampton Ambulance Station if re-elected.

A new and expanded North Rockhampton Ambulance Station.

Eight new renal dialysis chairs at the Capricorn Coast Hospital.

More than 450 new teachers and over 100 new teacher aides will be employed in the Central Queensland Region.

Free TAFE and free apprenticeships for under 25s.

$19 million Emu Park-Rocky Road upgrades including overtaking lanes and other priority safety and capacity improvements.

$18.2m to deliver a new cardiac hybrid theatre at Rockhampton Base Hospital.

$2m upgrade to Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour for better facilities for local boaties and tourists accessing the southern Great Barrier Reef.

ELECTION COMMITMENT: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga was joined by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Transport Minister Mark Bailey to announce a $2 million election commitment to upgrade Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour.

New clubhouse, unisex dressing sheds/toilets, canteen and referee’s room for Cap Coast Brothers JRLFC at St Brendan’s College.

150 extra police personnel and a mobile police beat for the Central Region.

$2.3m to upgrade Norman Road.

Hire more frontline health staff in Central Queensland including 285 nurses, 47 doctors and 47 health professionals.

Eight additional frontline Labour Hire Compliance inspectors for regional Queensland

$500,000 for increased capacity at Taranganba SS OSHC.

Essential upgrades to Yeppoon and North Rockhampton State High Schools.

$12.8m for an expansion and refurbishment of the mental health ward at Rockhampton Base Hospital.

ELECTION PLEDGE: Labor's Deputy Premier and Minister for Health Steven Miles was joined by Labor's candidates for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke and Keppel, Brittany Lauga to make an election promise of $31 towards the upgrade and expansion of Rockhampton Hospital.

15 per cent cut in irrigation water charges from state-owned irrigation schemes and a 50 per cent cut for fruit and vegetable growers.

Four additional firefighters allocated to Rockhampton region.

Made in Queensland and Manufacturing Hubs Grants.

$35.2m to provide a purse for prize money and maintenance of tracks and facilities at country racetracks.

$150 FairPlay vouchers to cover sign on costs for kids sport.

Multimillion-dollar upgrades to Emu Park, Farnborough, Keppel Sands, Mount Archer, Taranganba and Yeppoon State Schools.

Barry O’Rourke’s Rockhampton promises

RAIL ANNOUNCEMENT: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Treasurer Cameron Dick, Transport Minister Mark Bailey, Minister for Manufacturing Glenn Butcher, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga revealed an ambitious plan to revive Rockhampton's rail manufacturing industry.

Manufacturing

Revitalising local rail manufacturing, including:

Securing land at the old Aurizon workshops

Using that land to support a rail maintenance, manufacturing and logistics centre

Ensuring Rockhampton manufactures components of the new trains, such as electrical looming or fibreglass forming, leveraging local supply chains.

Infrastructure

ROAD UPGRADE: Years of hard work from Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke has culminated in work commencing on Capricorn Highway duplication between Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

A re-elected Labor Government will deliver a record $1.38 billion for roads and transport for Central Queensland, sparking more than 1,290 jobs as part of Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.

Continue to deliver fully-funded upgrades for the Bruce Highway, Capricorn Highway and create new opportunities for local business in construction, engineering and freight.

Continue transforming the Bruce Highway through projects like the Rockhampton Northern Access upgrade and start building the massive $1b Rockhampton Ring Road in 2022.

If re-elected, the government will prioritise upgrades between Rockhampton and Gladstone and continue to increase its annual investment in Bruce Highway upgrades to more than $2 billion by 2023.

Roads projects (including investments jointly funded with the Australian Government) include:

$1.065b to plan and build Rockhampton Ring Road

$158m for the Rockhampton Northern Access upgrade to duplicate the Bruce Highway to four lanes through Parkhurst

Transport Minister Mark Bailey, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Main Roads contractors visit work in progress at Northern Highway Access Upgrade.

$75m for the duplication of the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere

$35m for widening and intersection upgrades on Gavial – Gracemere Road (Lawrie Street) at Gracemere

$19m for overtaking lanes on the Capricorn Highway between Gracemere and Emerald

Active transport infrastructure project (including projects jointly funded with local governments through the Cycle Network Local Government Grants Program) include:

$974,000 for design of bike-riding facilities on Bruce Highway between Neville Hewitt Bridge and Musgrave Street

FUNDING SECURED: Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey were pleased to confirm that $35 million will be spent to fix congestion on Lawrie St in Gracemere.

Water

Labor will invest $50m to slash irrigation water bills across the state. Labor’s commitment will deliver:

A 15 per cent cut in irrigation water charges for the 6,400 farmers who buy water from Queensland’s 35 state-owned irrigation schemes. This includes broadscale crops.

A 50 per cent cut – half-price water – for fruit and vegetable growers, recognising the number of harvesting and picking jobs this could create.

Sport infrastructure

Browne Park Redevelopment – $25m – Upgrade sporting facilities and seating capacity to cater for international level competitive matches of differing codes and multipurpose facility hosting music and similar events.

STADIUM PLAN: The Browne Park Trust has released concept images and plans of their stadium upgrade proposal for Browne Park.

Education

More than 450 new teachers and over 100 new teacher aides will be employed in the Central Queensland Region.

$2.5m to build a new aquaculture research facility at Rockhampton State High School.

Great Schools Program

New classrooms, multipurpose halls and facility upgrades will be part of a $58m investment in new, modern school facilities across Central Queensland under a re-elected Labor Government.

The funding is included in a $1b Great Schools, Great Future education policy to modernise schools and support more than 3,100 local construction jobs across Queensland.

SCHOOL DILEMMA: While Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke would love to see a new high school for Gracemere, he said building it too soon would have a negative impact on students going to established schools with already-low enrolment numbers.

In Rockhampton, the Hall State School was the big winner in the new funding announcement with $5m locked in for a new multipurpose hall.

School infrastructure projects:

Crescent Lagoon State School install A Block lift $85,000

Crescent Lagoon State School provide equitable access to amenities and B Block $295,000

Gracemere State School perimeter fence $400,000

North Rockhampton State High School Provide equitable access to multipurpose hall stage $25,000

Port Curtis Road State School replace septic system $250,000

Rockhampton State High School School security fence $700,000

The Hall School new multipurpose hall $5,000,000

Training

A re-elected Labor Government will provide more young Queenslanders with free TAFE and free apprenticeships, under a $21m plan to extend the opportunity to under 25s.

ELECTION PROMISE: CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Nick Klomp welcomed Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Keppel MP Brittany for their announcement of $8.4m Stage 1 funding for the TAFE Centre of Excellence.

Health

Hire more frontline health staff in Central Queensland including 285 nurses, 47 doctors and 47 health professionals.

$31m for an expansion of the Rockhampton Hospital that will enhance health services for Central Queenslanders and support 90 local construction jobs. Includes $18.2m for the Rockhampton Hospital cardiac hybrid theatre, and $12.8m for the Rockhampton Hospital mental health ward expansion.

North Rockhampton will be one of six locations across Queensland to benefit from a $31m investment in new and replacement ambulance stations under a re elected Labor Government.

Police

Major centres like Rockhampton will benefit from the Labor Government’s historic investment in community safety by delivering an extra 2,025 police personnel across Queensland.

POLICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Police Minister Mark Ryan and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke visited Rockhampton Police Station to announce plans to deploy 150 additional police and a mobile police beat vehicle to this region.

It will mean at least an extra 150 police personnel will be deployed to each police region across the state, including the Central region which Rockhampton was part of.

In addition, the Labor Government will deliver 25 mobile police beats across Queensland. At least one of these new mobile beats will be deployed to the Rockhampton area.

Small business

A re-elected Labor Government will back Central Queensland small businesses to drive economic recovery with a $140m strategy to lift their competitiveness and resilience.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said that small businesses were the engine room of the economy.

“That’s why we have provided $2.3b in tax relief, grants, electricity rebates and loans to support businesses to keep 334,000 Queenslanders in work through the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

“Now we are delivering a $140m strategy to back small business.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke, Commissioner Peter Martin, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Minister for Correctional Services Mark Ryan at Capricornia Correctional Centre which is undergoing a significant $241 million expansion.

This strategy will support:

Private investment with an initial $100m from the Backing Queensland Business Investment Fund. The $100m will be used to invest in small to medium sized businesses that have significant growth potential in Queensland and which will utilise funds to create significant Queenslandbased jobs.

$10m to support the Queensland Small Business Commissioner, to help businesses evolve and to create a Small Business Advisory Council to improve engagement with Government;

$30m to improve small business skills capabilities including grants and mentoring opportunities; and

A study to link government procurement of new fibre networks with increased access for small businesses to high speed broadband in the regions.

Tourism

A re-elected Labor Government will invest a further $74m to help rebuild Queensland’s tourism industry – including Central Queensland – in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

$20m Queensland Tourism Activation Fund.

INCREASED CAPABILITY: Energy Queensland's Dan King, Gracemere SES's Leon Burt and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke welcomed the $44 000 equipment boost for CQ's SES crews.

$20m events boost to attract more events for Queensland. This investment will include

$14m for major events and $1.5 million a year for business events.

$15m to Tourism and Events Queensland for a marketing blitz to encourage travellers to experience Queensland.

$15m regional tourism organisation fund to provide a special one-off funding injection to regional tourism organisations.

$4m to deliver business capability training and future proofing the industry.

PROJECT MILESTONE: One year after work started at the site, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, RRC Chair of Communities Drew Wickerson, Woollam Constructions Project Manager Clinton Bloomfield have gathered to inspect construction progress on the Rockhampton Museum of Art.

Country Racing