ELECTION UPDATE: Rookie O'Rourke claims Rockhampton victory

RESULT CLOSE: ALP candidate for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke is closing in on victory.

UPDATE 12PM: Political newbie, LABOR'S Barry O'Rourke has claimed victory in the seat of Rockhampton bringing to a close a tumultuous election campaign.

He issued the following public statement:

I am humbled by the support shown to me by members of the community.

Thank you for your support.

To those of you who didn't vote for me, or any of the major parties, I hear your voice loud and clear.

I commit to doing better by you.

I'll work hard every single day for you, and am committed to getting out there, listening to & working on issues that are important to you.

Right now, my focus is on the bread and butter issues in Rockhampton.

My number 1 priority is completing the Rockhampton Hospital Carpark, which is so important to our community.

Thank you for the opportunity to represent you. I won't let you down.

Mr O'Rourke will address the media at 2PM today, stay tuned for further updates.

EARLIER: ROCKHAMPTON is not far off an election result now.

As the preferences of Independent candidate Margaret Strelow are redistributed between Labor's Barry O'Rourke and One Nation's Wade Rothery, scrutineers are starting to notice a trend.

The Morning Bulletin understands Mr O'Rourke needs at least 43 per cent of the votes to flow his direction to assure victory.

Sources say the flow is currently above 50 per cent.

If this trend continues Mr O'Rourke will win the seat.

The Morning Bulletin understands some of the bigger booths for the region have now been counted.

We will keep rolling coverage today feeding in any updates as they come to hand.

