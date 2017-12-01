Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

ELECTION UPDATE: Rookie O'Rourke claims Rockhampton victory

RESULT CLOSE: ALP candidate for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke is closing in on victory.
RESULT CLOSE: ALP candidate for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke is closing in on victory. Chris Ison ROK131117calp1
Leighton Smith
by

UPDATE 12PM: Political newbie, LABOR'S Barry O'Rourke has claimed victory in the seat of Rockhampton bringing to a close a tumultuous election campaign.

He issued the following public statement:

I am humbled by the support shown to me by members of the community.

Thank you for your support.

To those of you who didn't vote for me, or any of the major parties, I hear your voice loud and clear.

I commit to doing better by you.

I'll work hard every single day for you, and am committed to getting out there, listening to & working on issues that are important to you.

Right now, my focus is on the bread and butter issues in Rockhampton.

My number 1 priority is completing the Rockhampton Hospital Carpark, which is so important to our community.

Thank you for the opportunity to represent you. I won't let you down.

Mr O'Rourke will address the media at 2PM today, stay tuned for further updates.

EARLIER: ROCKHAMPTON is not far off an election result now.

As the preferences of Independent candidate Margaret Strelow are redistributed between Labor's Barry O'Rourke and One Nation's Wade Rothery, scrutineers are starting to notice a trend.

The Morning Bulletin understands Mr O'Rourke needs at least 43 per cent of the votes to flow his direction to assure victory.

Sources say the flow is currently above 50 per cent.

If this trend continues Mr O'Rourke will win the seat.

The Morning Bulletin understands some of the bigger booths for the region have now been counted.

We will keep rolling coverage today feeding in any updates as they come to hand.

READ: Rocky waits for election result to see if Barry cleans up

 

ALP candidate Barry O'Rourke is keeping busy around the house as he awaits the final election result for the seat of Rockhampton.
ALP candidate Barry O'Rourke is keeping busy around the house as he awaits the final election result for the seat of Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK301117celection2

Related Items

Topics:  labor qldelection2017

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
'There was no judgement': Mum's surprise from stranger

'There was no judgement': Mum's surprise from stranger

RANDOM act of kindness overwhelms a local mum, Mel, with autistic son

GALLERY: Heights College formal photos

Charlotte Taylor and Partner.

Check out all the glitz and glamour of Heights College formal.

WARNING: Flood watch issued for CQ

Forecast Rainfall for CQ

Bureau issues flood watch

Career jackpot: CQ apprentice scores 'job of a lifetime'

Kurt Harrison was thrilled to receive his letter of offer from BMA as part of the 2018 apprenticeship intake.

KURT reveals the day he opened a letter that changed his life

Local Partners