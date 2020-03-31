Election update: Still too close to call in Livingstone

Julie and Pat Eastwood are thrilled Pat has received such a popular reception at the polls

ELECTION results in Livingstone Shire continue to pour in with the count of Councillor votes expected to be completed in the next day or so while the final tally for the position of Mayor may take a little longer due to postal votes and preferences still to be included in the final tally.

Yesterday afternoon candidates Pat Eastwood with 9494 votes, Glenda Mather with 8861, Adam Belot 8654, Nigel Hutton 7946, Andrea Friend 7343 and Tanya Lynch with 7287 votes were taking the lead with 55.24 per cent of the enrolled population of 16,427 counted.

In what appears to be a landslide of popularity, Mr Eastwood said it was a hard campaign, quite different as the goalposts kept changing and all candidates had to adjust as they went.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was a real game changer for many of us with daily changes to how we could represent ourselves to the public,” Mr Eastwood said.

“In the end we were not permitted to be greeting people as they came to pre-poll so it was rather hard to gauge people’s reactions.

“I am very humbled the community chose to vote for me again.

“I was flabbergasted when the first votes came in and have continued to flow.

“I am very pleased to be able to serve my community for another four years.

“It is good to see the community have opted to keep most of the councillors from the last team so we will have a mix of experience and new blood at the table.”

With more than 2000 postal votes still to come in and a decision yet to be made about preferences at the time of going to print, the final tally may not be known for some days.

Likewise, the position of Livingstone Mayor is in the air with Andy Ireland leading the charge with 8631 votes (46.02 per cent) ahead of incumbent Bill Ludwig with 7758 votes (41.37 per cent) with 73.11 per cent of the vote counted.

Lynelle Burns has a tally of 2364 votes (12.61 per cent) indicating she is out of the race for the position at the head of Livingstone Shire Council table at this election although she has indicated she is already putting plans in place to run for the Mayoral position for Livingstone Shire at the next Local Government Elections in 2024.