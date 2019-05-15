ELECTION: Were can you vote this Saturday?
UNSURE of where you can cast you vote this Saturday? We have compiled a list of all the election day polling places, so be sure to go along to cast your vote and get your democracy sausage.
All are open 8am-6pm.
AGNES WATER:
Agnes Water Community Centre (Assisted wheelchair access), 71 Springs Rd
ALTON DOWNS:
Alton Downs Polocrosse Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 3280 Stanwell Waroula Rd
AMBROSE:
Ambrose State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 39 Gentle Annie Rd
AVONDALE:
Avondale State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 371 Avondale Rd
BAFFLE CREEK:
Wartburg State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 585 Coast Rd
BAJOOL:
Bajool State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 60 Toonda St
BANANA:
Banana State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 36 Bramston St
BARALABA:
Baralaba State School (Not wheelchair accessible), 1 Power St
BAREE:
Baree School of Arts (Assisted wheelchair access), 2-4 Creek St
BENARABY:
Benaraby State School (Not wheelchair accessible), 17 O'Connor Rd
BIGGENDEN:
Biggenden State School (Not wheelchair accessible), 9 Frederick St
BILOELA:
Biloela Civic Centre (Assisted wheelchair access) , 96 Rainbow St
BLACKWATER:
Blackwater State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 43 Wey St
BLUFF:
Bluff State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 32 Main St
BOROREN:
Bororen State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 1 Kent St
BOULDERCOMBE:
Bouldercombe State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 52599 Burnett Hwy
BOYNE ISLAND:
Boyne Tannum Community Centre (Assisted wheelchair access), Cnr Hayes Ave & Wyndham Ave
BOYNE VALLEY:
Ubobo State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 16 Cedarvale Rd
BULLYARD:
Bullyard State School (Not wheelchair accessible), 2358 Bucca Rd
BUNDABERG NORTH:
Bundaberg North State School (Assisted wheelchair access), Mt Perry Rd
CALLIOPE:
Calliope State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 14 Stirrat St
CAPELLA:
Capella State High School (Assisted wheelchair access), 35-45 Gordon St
CLINTON:
Gladstone Touch Association Clubhouse (Not wheelchair accessible), Harvey Rd
CLINTON:
St Peter's Church Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 50 J Hickey Ave
DUARINGA:
Duaringa State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 1 Charlotte St
DURONG SOUTH:
Durong Community Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 8940 Chinchilla Wondai Rd
EIDSVOLD:
Eidsvold Community Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 39 Moreton St
EMERALD:
Denison State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 16 Gray St
EMERALD:
Emerald North State School (Assisted wheelchair access), Campbell St
EMERALD:
Shopfront (Not wheelchair accessible), 59 Clermont St
GAYNDAH:
Gayndah QCWA Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 5 Pineapple St
GIN GIN:
Gin Gin State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 13 May St
GLADSTONE:
Gladstone Central State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 74 Auckland St
GOOBURRUM:
Gooburrum State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 14 Gooburrum Rd
GRACEMERE:
Gracemere Community Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 6-12 Barry St
GRACEMERE:
Waraburra State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 55 Johnson Rd
JAMBIN:
Jambin State School (Assisted wheelchair access), Cnr Burnett Hwy & Jambin Three Ways Rd
MIRIAM VALE:
Miriam Vale Community Centre (Assisted wheelchair access), 41 Blomfield St
MONDURE:
Mondure Public Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 12 McConnell Way
MONTO:
Monto State High School (Assisted wheelchair access), 1 Mouatt St
MOORE PARK:
Moore Park Community Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), Club Ave
MOUNT LARCOM:
Mount Larcom State School (Assisted wheelchair access), Raglan St
MOUNT MORGAN:
Mount Morgan School of Arts (Assisted wheelchair access), 33 Morgan St
MOUNT PERRY:
Mount Perry Shire Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 66 Heusman St
MOURA:
Moura Tennis Club (Assisted wheelchair access), 12 Nott St
MULGILDIE:
Mulgildie State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 2 Brigalow St
MUNDUBBERA:
Mundubbera QCWA Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 79 Lyons St
OAKWOOD:
Oakwood State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 125 Oakwood School Rd
PROSTON:
Proston Town Hall (Not wheelchair accessible), Rodney St
RIDGELANDS:
Ridgelands State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 43 Dalma-Ridgelands Rd
ROLLESTON:
Rolleston State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 16 Warrijo St
ROSEDALE:
Rosedale Memorial Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 77 James Street
RUBYVALE:
Rubyvale Public Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 7 Burridge Rd
SAPPHIRE:
Sapphire Community Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), Rethammel Rd
SHARON:
Sharon State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 18 Sharon School Rd
SOUTH GLADSTONE:
Gladstone South State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 153 Toolooa St
SOUTH KOLAN:
Kolan South State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 2297 Gin Gin Rd
SPRINGSURE:
Springsure State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 55 Eclipse St
STANWELL:
Stanwell State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 10 Teakle St
TANNUM SANDS:
Tannum Sands State High School (Assisted wheelchair access), 65 Coronation Dr
TAROOM:
Taroom State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 5 Taroom St
TELINA:
Uniting Church Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 1 Uniting Place
THANGOOL:
Thangool State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 58 Aerodrome Rd
THEODORE:
Theodore RSL Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 30 The Boulevard
TIERI:
Tieri State School (Assisted wheelchair access), Bottlebrush Lane
WALLAVILLE:
Wallaville State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 7 Grey St
WEST GLADSTONE:
Chanel College (Not wheelchair accessible), 11 Paterson St
WEST GLADSTONE:
Gladstone West State School (Not wheelchair accessible), cnr Boles St & Breslin St
WONDAI:
Wondai Memorial Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), cnr Scott St & MacKenzie St
WOORABINDA:
TBA (Not wheelchair accessible), to be confirmed
WOWAN:
Wowan State School (Assisted wheelchair access), Don St
YANDARAN:
Yandaran State School (Not wheelchair accessible), 12 School Lane
YARWUN:
Yarwun State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 35 Butler St