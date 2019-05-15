Menu
Rob Wright
Politics

ELECTION: Were can you vote this Saturday?

15th May 2019 12:43 PM

UNSURE of where you can cast you vote this Saturday? We have compiled a list of all the election day polling places, so be sure to go along to cast your vote and get your democracy sausage.

All are open 8am-6pm.

AGNES WATER:

Agnes Water Community Centre (Assisted wheelchair access), 71 Springs Rd

ALTON DOWNS:

Alton Downs Polocrosse Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 3280 Stanwell Waroula Rd

AMBROSE:

Ambrose State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 39 Gentle Annie Rd

AVONDALE:

Avondale State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 371 Avondale Rd

BAFFLE CREEK:

Wartburg State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 585 Coast Rd

BAJOOL:

Bajool State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 60 Toonda St

BANANA:

Banana State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 36 Bramston St

BARALABA:

Baralaba State School (Not wheelchair accessible), 1 Power St

BAREE:

Baree School of Arts (Assisted wheelchair access), 2-4 Creek St

BENARABY:

Benaraby State School (Not wheelchair accessible), 17 O'Connor Rd

BIGGENDEN:

Biggenden State School (Not wheelchair accessible), 9 Frederick St

BILOELA:

Biloela Civic Centre (Assisted wheelchair access) , 96 Rainbow St

BLACKWATER:

Blackwater State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 43 Wey St

BLUFF:

Bluff State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 32 Main St

BOROREN:

Bororen State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 1 Kent St

BOULDERCOMBE:

Bouldercombe State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 52599 Burnett Hwy

BOYNE ISLAND:

Boyne Tannum Community Centre (Assisted wheelchair access), Cnr Hayes Ave & Wyndham Ave

BOYNE VALLEY:

Ubobo State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 16 Cedarvale Rd

BULLYARD:

Bullyard State School (Not wheelchair accessible), 2358 Bucca Rd

BUNDABERG NORTH:

Bundaberg North State School (Assisted wheelchair access), Mt Perry Rd

CALLIOPE:

Calliope State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 14 Stirrat St

CAPELLA:

Capella State High School (Assisted wheelchair access), 35-45 Gordon St

CLINTON:

Gladstone Touch Association Clubhouse (Not wheelchair accessible), Harvey Rd

CLINTON:

St Peter's Church Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 50 J Hickey Ave

DUARINGA:

Duaringa State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 1 Charlotte St

DURONG SOUTH:

Durong Community Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 8940 Chinchilla Wondai Rd

EIDSVOLD:

Eidsvold Community Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 39 Moreton St

EMERALD:

Denison State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 16 Gray St

EMERALD:

Emerald North State School (Assisted wheelchair access), Campbell St

EMERALD:

Shopfront (Not wheelchair accessible), 59 Clermont St

GAYNDAH:

Gayndah QCWA Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 5 Pineapple St

GIN GIN:

Gin Gin State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 13 May St

GLADSTONE:

Gladstone Central State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 74 Auckland St

GOOBURRUM:

Gooburrum State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 14 Gooburrum Rd

GRACEMERE:

Gracemere Community Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 6-12 Barry St

GRACEMERE:

Waraburra State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 55 Johnson Rd

JAMBIN:

Jambin State School (Assisted wheelchair access), Cnr Burnett Hwy & Jambin Three Ways Rd

MIRIAM VALE:

Miriam Vale Community Centre (Assisted wheelchair access), 41 Blomfield St

MONDURE:

Mondure Public Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 12 McConnell Way

MONTO:

Monto State High School (Assisted wheelchair access), 1 Mouatt St

MOORE PARK:

Moore Park Community Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), Club Ave

MOUNT LARCOM:

Mount Larcom State School (Assisted wheelchair access), Raglan St

MOUNT MORGAN:

Mount Morgan School of Arts (Assisted wheelchair access), 33 Morgan St

MOUNT PERRY:

Mount Perry Shire Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 66 Heusman St

MOURA:

Moura Tennis Club (Assisted wheelchair access), 12 Nott St

MULGILDIE:

Mulgildie State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 2 Brigalow St

MUNDUBBERA:

Mundubbera QCWA Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 79 Lyons St

OAKWOOD:

Oakwood State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 125 Oakwood School Rd

PROSTON:

Proston Town Hall (Not wheelchair accessible), Rodney St

RIDGELANDS:

Ridgelands State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 43 Dalma-Ridgelands Rd

ROLLESTON:

Rolleston State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 16 Warrijo St

ROSEDALE:

Rosedale Memorial Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 77 James Street

RUBYVALE:

Rubyvale Public Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 7 Burridge Rd

SAPPHIRE:

Sapphire Community Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), Rethammel Rd

SHARON:

Sharon State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 18 Sharon School Rd

SOUTH GLADSTONE:

Gladstone South State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 153 Toolooa St

SOUTH KOLAN:

Kolan South State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 2297 Gin Gin Rd

SPRINGSURE:

Springsure State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 55 Eclipse St

STANWELL:

Stanwell State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 10 Teakle St

TANNUM SANDS:

Tannum Sands State High School (Assisted wheelchair access), 65 Coronation Dr

TAROOM:

Taroom State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 5 Taroom St

TELINA:

Uniting Church Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 1 Uniting Place

THANGOOL:

Thangool State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 58 Aerodrome Rd

THEODORE:

Theodore RSL Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), 30 The Boulevard

TIERI:

Tieri State School (Assisted wheelchair access), Bottlebrush Lane

WALLAVILLE:

Wallaville State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 7 Grey St

WEST GLADSTONE:

Chanel College (Not wheelchair accessible), 11 Paterson St

WEST GLADSTONE:

Gladstone West State School (Not wheelchair accessible), cnr Boles St & Breslin St

WONDAI:

Wondai Memorial Hall (Assisted wheelchair access), cnr Scott St & MacKenzie St

WOORABINDA:

TBA (Not wheelchair accessible), to be confirmed

WOWAN:

Wowan State School (Assisted wheelchair access), Don St

YANDARAN:

Yandaran State School (Not wheelchair accessible), 12 School Lane

YARWUN:

Yarwun State School (Assisted wheelchair access), 35 Butler St

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

