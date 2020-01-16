Electric bikes at Kortes

Rockhampton brothers Chris and Peter Hull of Chreter Bikes will host an information session about electric vehicles of all descriptions at Kortes Resort this Saturday

Rockhampton brothers Chris and Peter Hull developed an interest in electric vehicles after they volunteered as officials for the World Solar Challenge in 2015.

Having witnessed the vehicles race from Darwin to Adelaide, Peter purchased an electric motorcycle and, soon, his brother wanted one too.

This Saturday, the energy-efficient duo will host the Electric Vehicle Information Day at Kortes Resort.

“I was amazed how good Pete’s bike performed so I enquired about buying an Evoke electric motorcycle,” Chris said.

“After a few discussions, I went from being a buyer to deciding to buy the importation and distribution business.”

Their business, Chreter, mainly deals in electric motorcycles but they are interested in electric cars as well.

Kortes Resort was the ideal venue to host an information day because it already has a Tesla charging station.

The session starts at 2pm on Saturday; all are welcome.