Electric shock device lands man in court

The court heard the device in Jacob Bruce Loney’s possession was an adapted electronic anti-personal device.

A MAN who asked police for advice about a device he purchased off the internet ended up being charged.

Jacob Bruce Loney, 35, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on August 6 to unlawful possession of a weapon.

The court heard that on May 4, Loney attended Yeppoon Police Station in relation to another matter.

While there, he showed police an item that he had in his possession.

Police looked at the item and determined it was an adapted electronic anti-personal device, masked as a torch.

The court heard that if activated, the device admits an electric shock when placed against the skin.

By law, the device is deemed a Category R weapon.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Loney $200.

