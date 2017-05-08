Authorities reveal why CQ family's home caught alight

PRELIMINARY investigations have found the fire that destroyed a home near Biloela on Saturday was likely sparked by an electrical fault.

A Biloela police station spokesperson said detectives attended and determined the blaze was not suspicious.

It's understood the occupant of the Meissners Rd property, between Biloela and Prospect, was at home when the fire broke out, but escaped unharmed.

HOME LOST: The Biloela property goes up in flames on Saturday morning. Contributed

About 16 firefighters from Biloela and Thangool attended in four fire trucks and a QFES utility.

The house, on a rural property, was fully engulfed in flames when the first crews arrived.

A Banana Shire Council water truck was called to supplement the crews. Police, ambulance and Ergon Energy personnel also attended. Biloela fire station Captain Darryl Cullen said the house was "completely gutted" by fire.