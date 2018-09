A FRIDGE on fire has seen a service station become smoke-logged in Landsborough this morning.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew responded to the call at 10.10am and extinguished the blaze "straight away".

A QFES media spokesman said the fire was caused due to an electrical fault in the compression unit of the fridge.

The service station on Railway St had smoke pouring out of it.

QFES are no longer on scene.