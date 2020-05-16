Electrician jailed for possessing 27.5g of meth

Jeffery David Johnson was sentenced to prison for five years after pleading guilty to drugs and weapons offences.

AN ELECTRICIAN has been jailed after being busted red handed many times with illicit drugs.

Jeffery David Johnson, 32, pleaded guilty earlier this month in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton to 11 charges relating to possessing dangerous drugs and weapons, including possessing a commercial quantity of methamphetamine.

The court heard police searched Johnson’s Gladstone residence on July 17, 2018, about 5am.

Police asked Johnson for the PIN to unlock his phone, however he gave them an incorrect code.

He was arrested and later released on watch house bail.

The court heard on January 18, 2019, police executed another search warrant at an address in Sun Valley.

In Johnson’s bedroom, police found a homemade taser, as well as a can of BodyGuard Capsicum spray and $525.

He was issued with a notice to appear.

Two days later police returned to Johnson’s house in Sun Valley after receiving intelligence he possessed drugs. He was on his mountain bike when he saw police at his house, discarded his bike and legged it.

Police chased him on foot and quickly apprehended him.

Police searched his backpack and found 27.456g of pure meth along with $2000, two mobile phones and a notebook and other drug related items.

Crown prosecutor Edward Fleetwood alleged Johnson possessed the meth for commercial purposes based on the fact it had been packaged in 40 different clip seal bags each holding a sellable quantity.

The court heard police executed a search warrant at an address in New Auckland, Gladstone, on July 31, 2019, where Johnson was visiting at the time.

While police searched Johnson’s vehicle, an officer saw him put something inside a toolbox.

Police searched the toolbox and found 3.22g of cocaine in a clip seal bag, many more clip seal bags, a spoon, digital scales and $2900.

The court heard Johnson had a four-page criminal history, of mostly drug and weapons offences.

Johnson’s defence lawyer said his clients offending escalated in 2016 after his partner of seven years committed suicide, leaving him to care for their young daughter, who is now aged six.

He said Johnson’s partner had mental health difficulties.

Justice Graeme Crow said Johnson had to choose to care for his daughter as a free man or take drugs and get locked up.

The court heard Johnson had a disruptive childhood, being exposed to his parents taking methamphetamine and cannabis on a regular basis.

His lawyer said Johnson had a strong work history, completing an electrical apprenticeship in 2010 and working full time as an electrician.

Justice Crow said he may feel free to ruin his own life, but he was not free to ruin the lives of others.

“Drugs spread like a cancer throughout our society.

“You have a good reason to turn your back on drugs – your daughter.

“Yet your history shows a consistency in going back to drugs. My concern is if you were not in the past motivated to turn your back on drugs to care for your daughter, why would you do that in the future.”

Johnson was sentenced to prison for five years with 312 days presentence custody declared and parole eligibility set for February 6, 2021. Criminal convictions were recorded.