Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AGL power bill.
AGL power bill.
News

Default prices for electricity to be enforced

by AAP
23rd Oct 2018 7:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POWER bills could be slashed by up to $400 under a new government bid to crackdown on big energy companies.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor will today announce the government plans to set a default price for electricity in line with a recommendation from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's inquiry into retail power prices.

The Australian Energy Regulator will start work immediately to require power retailers to set their prices against a default market price.

This could help households save hundreds of dollars, and businesses thousands.

"The default offer will ensure customers are not being exploited by being loyal to a service provider," Minister Taylor said.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor and Prime Minister Scott Morrison meeting Canberra residents this morning to talk about their power bills. Picture Kym Smith
Energy Minister Angus Taylor and Prime Minister Scott Morrison meeting Canberra residents this morning to talk about their power bills. Picture Kym Smith

The government will also introduce a reference bill for each region under which electricity retailers will be required to calculate and advertise their discounts using a common reference point.

This will help customers to clearly compare offers to find the best deal.

A report by the Australian Energy Market Commission found customers on standing offers could be paying up to $832 per year more than the cheapest market offer in South Australia.

The figures for other states were: Victoria ($652), NSW ($411), Queensland ($369) and ACT ($273). Tasmania already has a regulated standing offer.

For small businesses the price differences range from $969 to $3457. Mr Taylor will meet with his state and territory counterparts in Sydney on Friday to discuss co-operation and law changes.

Related Items

cost of living editors picks electricity bills energy power

Top Stories

    Banking misconduct: 'avalanche of claims' to come

    premium_icon Banking misconduct: 'avalanche of claims' to come

    Business Rocky businessman says royal commission findings have shown just the tip of the iceberg, but the enquiry needs to be broadened to include regional hearings.

    Bad blood spills in brutal prison yard bashing

    premium_icon Bad blood spills in brutal prison yard bashing

    Crime His greatest fear became reality on his first day in jail.

    No refund on $250K GKI crypto currency bid

    premium_icon No refund on $250K GKI crypto currency bid

    Business Developer Terry Agnew says it's just part of doing business

    Contractors strike for 48 hours amid fears of 10% wage cut

    premium_icon Contractors strike for 48 hours amid fears of 10% wage cut

    News Workers fight for no changes to terms, conditions.

    Local Partners