Electricity trials fight price hike

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 24th Feb 2017 6:30 PM
Stuart Armitage has welcomed a state government trial for business electricity needs in regional QLD.
Stuart Armitage has welcomed a state government trial for business electricity needs in regional QLD. Will Hunter

THE rising cost of electricity continues to be the number once problem for the intensive agriculture sector.

And being a cotton and grain farmer of 21 years himself, Stuart Armitage knows all about unsustainable hikes in power prices and the toll they take on businesses.

So the news of the State Governments announcement of a trial to help farmers better understand business electricity needs and demands in regional Queensland comes as music to the Queensland Farmers Federation (QFF) president's ears.

The trial will give farmers the chance to test off-peak and demand-based electricity tariffs under the Regional Business Support Package.

QFF, industry members, Canegrowers and Cotton Australia have been involved in planning the trial.

Mr Armitage said the intensive agriculture sector hoped the tariff trial would provide some of the information needed to determine what the real impacts of load controlled and seasonal demand tariffs were, as current agricultural tariffs were phased out.

"While the trial should start to inform some of the knowledge gaps, a more holistic and comprehensive transition package is still needed,' he said.

"Across Queensland there are over 42,000 regional customers that will be transitioning to cost-reflective (demand) electricity tariffs by 1 July 2020.

"Industry remains concerned that there is still a prevailing disconnect with government messaging with impending electricity tariff and price changes.”

Mr Armitage said a large number of farm businesses remained unaware of the changing tariffs and how this will impact their businesses post July 2020.

"Many customers currently on transitional and obsolete tariffs are facing price increases of over 50 per cent when they move to cost-reflective tariffs in 2020. This will further challenge the viability of many farm business customers,” he said.

"QFF and its industry members will continue to work constructively with government to ensure our sector is ready for the tariff transition in 2020.

Mr Armitage said it was unacceptable the energy debate had become "a vexed political issue” when practical long term solutions were needed to ensure electricity affordability.

Interested farmers are encouraged to contact Ergon to participate in the trial. Visit ergon.com.au for more info.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  electricity prices queensland farmers federation stuart armitage

Premier invites Rocky Mayor on Indian Adani mission

Premier invites Rocky Mayor on Indian Adani mission

Strelow says it's a "brilliant opportunity”, as the city looks to strengthen FIFO hub bid.

Goodbye Rockyview: Changes see suburb in new electorate

One resident said the decision was 'ridiculous'.

How to deal with the Asian House Gecko plague

The Asian House Gecko.

This introduced lizard is driving readers up the wall.

REVEALED: Landry kept in dark by Defence on Shoalwater

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry with Lawson Geddes at his Couti-Outi property in the proposed Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area expansion area.

Backbencher vows to push for plan details release

An industry changing before Bruce's eyes

Having spent close to nine decades in Central Queensland one local man has seen the beef industry change significantly.

Katie happy to lend helping hand at Capras games

JOIN IN: Katie Vale finds the volunteer experience on game day at Browne Park a rewarding one and encourages others to get involved.

Capras issues call for game day volunteers

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Why the Rocket Man won't be landing in Rockhampton

epa05642885 British singer-songwriter and composer, Sir Elton John performs in the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 22 November 2016. EPA/PAUL BERGEN

Bulletin asks the hard questions after today's big news

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

GET a sneak peek at Green Day's American Idiot The Musical as we go behind the scenes to meet the stars at a QPAC rehearsal.

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

Reality TV show gives Maryborough a boost

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9.15pm Monday January 30* Sean Hollands and Susan Rawlings pictured after their wedding on the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough looks good on reality TV show.

Buderim dad rejects gay son's emotional plea for second time

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's fiance.

Son’s emotional plea rejected again by unmoved father

