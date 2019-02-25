Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform Shallow at the Oscars.
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform Shallow at the Oscars.
Music

ELECTRIFYING MOMENT: Sexually charged Oscars duet

by Nick Bond
25th Feb 2019 1:25 PM

THE 91st Academy Awards - the first in 30 years without a host - are well underway inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's much-anticipated performance of A Star Is Born hit Shallow didn't disappoint - the pair rising from their seats in the front row and walking to stage arm in arm.

Cooper's not a professional singer, but delivers a servicable set-up of the song's opening verse, Gaga gazing at him adoringly before she steps behind the piano to take over.

After she's delivered many of the song's biggest notes, Cooper's up - and takes a seat next to Gaga, joining her for the finale.

The camera closes in tight for the song's final moments, the on-screen couple looking like they'll kiss any second:

“We did it.”
“We did it.”

Coming two hours into what's been a bit of a sedate ceremony so far, Gaga and Cooper just delivered a MOMENT.

a star is born bradley cooper lady gaga oscars oscars 2019

Top Stories

    Exhibitions aim to highlight female artists in CQ

    premium_icon Exhibitions aim to highlight female artists in CQ

    Lifestyle Celebrate this year's Queensland Women's Week with art exhibitions that highlight the contribution of female artists in CQ

    • 25th Feb 2019 1:47 PM
    He lost his best friend, his wife and potentially his kids

    premium_icon He lost his best friend, his wife and potentially his kids

    Crime The situation escalated after his wife left him for his mate

    Year 12 student on the path to the top of the medical world

    premium_icon Year 12 student on the path to the top of the medical world

    Parenting 'Difficult at times...if you have persistence you can make it work'

    Livingstone Mayor visits Canberra to push for extra support

    premium_icon Livingstone Mayor visits Canberra to push for extra support

    Council News He wants army road upgrades and to set up defence industries.