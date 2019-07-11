Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
People gather near a passenger train that collided with a freight train near Hyderabad, Pakistan, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Railway official Muhammad Rizwan said the Karachi-bound Jinnah Express passenger train collided with the stationary freight train killing numbers of passengers.
People gather near a passenger train that collided with a freight train near Hyderabad, Pakistan, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Railway official Muhammad Rizwan said the Karachi-bound Jinnah Express passenger train collided with the stationary freight train killing numbers of passengers. AP Photo - Pervez Masih
News

Eleven dead in Pakistan train crash

11th Jul 2019 3:54 PM

At least 11 people were killed and more than three dozen others were injured when a passenger train in eastern Pakistan slammed into a freight wagon parked on the tracks, officials said Thursday.

The train was heading from the eastern city of Lahore to the south-western province of Balochistan when the accident occurred before dawn.

The death toll may rise as three injured people were in a critical condition and other passengers could still be trapped inside damaged carriages, a police official, Hafeez Bugti, said.

Rescuers were cutting through the carriages with electric cutting tools to reach trapped passengers, Bugti added.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan where many tracks laid by the British rulers during colonial times before 1947 have not been upgraded since.

fatality pakistan train crash

Top Stories

    Drama, heated debate and the Livingstone budget has passed

    premium_icon Drama, heated debate and the Livingstone budget has passed

    Breaking After 4 hours of drama and heated debate the Livingstone budget has been passed, with one major amendment paving the way

    Rocky's Aldi grand opening to include lots of special buys

    premium_icon Rocky's Aldi grand opening to include lots of special buys

    News All tenders for any more works have closed as works near completion

    Mining recommences at Baralaba North Mine

    premium_icon Mining recommences at Baralaba North Mine

    Business Miners return to work four days after fatality at mine site

    CBD protest: 'Why don't you get a f---ing job'

    premium_icon CBD protest: 'Why don't you get a f---ing job'

    News Protesters block Brisbane CBD to protest climate change