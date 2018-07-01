A quick bounce back from league’s biggest moment

Eliana Walton (right) is one of the Blues’ experienced campaigners. Pic: Tim Hunter.

A SIMPLE 'yep, yep' and Eliana Walton was back to her work at Sunnyfield Disabilities at Bexley on Tuesday.

Her boss had checked in to see that she was all right after playing in the women's State of Origin the Friday before.

Much like on the footy field, Walton didn't give an inch.

She was hurting, a lot, but she got on with it.

After competing in possibly the biggest match of their lives - Walton herself rated it as bigger than last year's World Cup - players returned to their day jobs. Back to the everyday grind.

Some had a few days off to recover. Walton took Monday off. Fellow Blues forward Talesha Quinn was given the week off by the Defence Force to rest a medial ligament injury.

But generally they were back at work in roles ranging from personal trainers and sprint coaches to admin assistants, retail workers and cops.

NSW forward Eliana Walton with two of her clients, Claudia Ho and Paige Fallon, at Sunnyfield Disabilities where she works. Pic: Tim Hunter.

And they may have left the cheers of a near-7000-strong crowd behind them at North Sydney Oval, but they were still heard in the following days.

"Just coming to work I was hurting to breathe and my boss was like, 'You all right?' and I was like, 'Yep, yep'," Walton said.

"I walked into work and all my workmates and bosses were congratulating me and they were so excited for NSW. It was a really cool feeling."

The women in Walton's family have always played rugby league.

Her grandmother competed in the Islands and Walton herself first played alongside her mother and aunties.

Walton hits it up. Pic: AAP

And takes them down. Pic: Getty Images

Now she plays for the Bulldogs in the NSW Premiership alongside her two sisters.

At 33, she's feeling fit and will play for the Roosters in the first women's NRL in a couple of months' time.

She'll continue working at Sunnyfield too.

Walton will dart to training after work - "the Roosters are about 15 minutes away from me, maybe 20 minutes in traffic" - and the understanding of her employer means she can move shifts around to accommodate her football.

Her family will chip in with looking after her two kids, Saphira, 11, and Zayden, 7. Even the Roosters offered to help with babysitting and homework.

The juggle is nothing new for Walton, but she hopes one day she may be able to have football as her job.

"The body is still holding on and it's good that I have the support of my husband, my family and extended family and my workplace," she said.

Blues made it three in a row with the 2018 Origin win. Pic: AAP

"It's good support network, then to have it as a job would be a dream come true."

That Origin match was an important stepping stone to that.

Women's rugby league has a 'Same Game, Our Way' tagline and that match, which NSW won in a nailbiter 16-10, showed what that was about.

It's the same sport, just played how the women play it.

Walton said the reaction she'd had from people at work, at her kids' school and even their footy training during the past week was reward for what the players have been working towards.

Walton (back row, second from left) is one of the Roosters’ 15 marquee signings. Pic: Brett Costello

"It just makes everything worthwhile, to know that people appreciate all the hard work the girls have been putting in and trying to grow the game," she said.

"It was a really exciting to have good feedback. I know there was negative feedback but the positive just outweighed it all.

"I think it was shocking to a lot of people that women can play. Yeah mate, we've been playing for a long time."