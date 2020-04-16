Elite school slashes fees while rivals hold firm

A PRESTIGIOUS Brisbane private school has slashed its fees to help all parents manage fallout from coronavirus.

St Joseph's Nudgee College has wiped 10 percent off tuition costs for all 1660 students in Term 2, and is the only Queensland Catholic school in the Edmund Rice network to do so.

Its GPS sporting rival St Joseph's College Gregory Terrace in Spring Hill, and St Laurence's College in South Brisbane are among those holding firm on fees, except in proven cases of hardship.

Nudgee principal Peter Fullagar said the Years 5-12 boys' day and boarding school in Boondall had reviewed its "stable" financial position and was able to support all families during the pandemic.

Students at St Joseph’s College Nudgee before coronavirus sent learning online. Picture: supplied.

"Parents have lost employment or business income due to coronavirus," Mr Fullagar said.

"The expenses of the school year are largely locked in at the start of the academic year and we are incurring significant additional expenses to manage COVID-19 related issues such as increased sanitisation and online learning, however, the college has adapted as best and as quickly as possible."

Mr Fullagar said Term 2 boarding fees had been waived also, with the boarding house remaining closed due to health and safety concerns.

Annual tuition fees range from $13,380 (domestic) to $29,470 (overseas), with boarding an additional $21,420.

The sporting rivalry between Nudgee and Terrace is fierce. Picture: AAP/John Gass.

Gregory Terrace principal Michael Carroll has urged families not financially impacted by COVID-19 to "maintain fee payments accordingly".

Like Nudgee, Terrace has a fee-relief request form that asks parents to list their assets and liabilities and describe the impact of coronavirus on their finances.

St Laurence's principal Chris Leadbetter, in a video message to the school community, said "no-one needs to leave our college, regardless of financial circumstances". "Should you have difficulty with fees, please speak to us."

Originally published as Elite Brisbane school slashes fees while rivals hold firm

Nudgee principal Peter Fullagar is granting fee relief to all college families.