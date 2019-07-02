Elite cricketer's battle with disease connects her to Rocky

PASSION: Elite cricketer Jemma Barsby will share her experience with disease in Rocky later this month.

PASSION: Elite cricketer Jemma Barsby will share her experience with disease in Rocky later this month. STF

WHEN Australian Cricketer Jemma Barsby addresses the crowd at the Cystic Fibrosis Gala Ball in Rockhampton later this month, her speech will be far from generic.

At the Frenchville Sports Club, the Women's Big Bash League all-rounder will draw from her own experiences of living with an incurable disease.

At 19, Jemma was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease she knew nothing about.

It was a time where she wanted to be focussing on becoming a professional cricketer, but instead the teenager began learning about how to manage her wellbeing for the rest of her life.

"I was pretty shocked and unaware,” Jemma said.

But the talented 23-year-old was not held back by her worries, she quickly learned how to live with the disease while forging an elite sporting career.

While MS and CF are different diseases, Jemma hopes to find similarities in the experiences those diagnosed face.

She looked forward to talking with the Evans family on the gala ball night, which is held in honour of their five-year-old Victoria Evans who was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at birth.

Jemma hoped to impart advice to help Tori on her journey with CF.

"Don't be ashamed or embarrassed just because you have something different,” she said.

"You've got to embrace it and don't hide away from it.”

Jemma said leaning on the support of her friends and family was one of her coping methods.

"It's (also) listening to my body and if it's telling me to slow down and rest up if I have to,” Jemma said.

Jemma urged people diagnosed with a disease to take it in their stride.

Cystic Fibrosis Gala Ball committee chair Taylah Pringle said Jemma's experience of disease and her elite sporting ability made her the perfect fit for the night.

"We really wanted to have someone who our crowd can relate to - to see a perspective of someone battling a condition but also playing elite sport,” Miss Pringle said.

"The insight of understanding her drive and what gives her the motivation to overcome something like this and still achieve so much will be great.”

The Rockhampton Panthers Australian Football Club have played the Glenmore Bulls AFC in a charity match to raise money for CF since Victoria was diagnosed.

This year, the gala ball was added to the CF event, making it a full day of raising awareness.

In Victoria's honour the men's and women's teams from the Panthers and Bulls will play on July 20, from 12.30pm at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground.

The gala ball will follow from 6.30, where the Panther's jerseys will be auctioned to raise money for CF.

In a first the jerseys have been made available prior to the event via a silent auction online.