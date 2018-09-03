Elite men light up First Turkey trails in series finale

WINNING FORM: Cody White races into first place in the elite men's class in the final round of the Giant Rockhampton Gravity Enduro Series at First Turkey on Sunday.

WINNING FORM: Cody White races into first place in the elite men's class in the final round of the Giant Rockhampton Gravity Enduro Series at First Turkey on Sunday. Shayla Bulloch ROK030918enduro1

MOUNTAIN BIKES: Cody White won the elite men's class by just one second from Zane Keleher in the fourth and final round of the Giant Rockhampton Gravity Enduro Series.

A field of 42 racers hit the trails at First Turkey on Sunday morning, looking for valuable points to shore up their overall standings.

Gravity Enduro round 4: Gravity Enduro round 4 held at First Turkey. No chain ride down Megatron with novice rider Allan Reinikka.

Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club president Dan Witten said it was a good turnout, given there were a number of events at the weekend including the annual Challenge the Mountain.

"The conditions were really dry so riders had to contend with a lack of grip and it was quite warm,” he said.

"Our first stage was quite long so the fitter riders, those with the legs and lungs, were at an advantage there.”

Gravity Enduro round 4, Zane Keleher. Shayla Bulloch ROK030918enduro2

Witten said there were good numbers in both the sport and novice classes, and the racing in the elite men was exceptionally close.

"Cody did well to come away with the win there, with both the Keleher boys hot on his heels,” he said.

A feature of the day's racing was the chainless run down Megatron on the final stage.

Witten said it was well received and the majority of riders really enjoyed it.

"It's a relatively steep track so gravity was on their side but it made riders stay off the brakes and use the terrain, almost like a BMX track, to pump their way through.

Gravity Enduro round 4, Ben Ruhle. Shayla Bulloch ROK030918enduro5

"Some people struggled with it but most who came down weren't too far off their better times.

"It was good to hear people describe how different it was for them to race that way.”

Witten said the gravity enduro series had been well contested, with an average of 50 riders in each of the four rounds raced in Rockhampton and Gladstone.

The club will host its final race of the year - Round 4 of the CQ Cross Country Series - at First Turkey on Sunday, September 16.

RESULTS