Elite tennis coach puts CQ kids through paces in clinic

TENNIS: Tennis-loving Gracemere siblings, Lachlan and Paige Vickery, were excited to learn from one of the game's most knowledgeable elite coaches, Roger Rasheed, over the weekend.

The former Grand Slam, Wimbledon and US Open professional player and Grand Slam coach of Australian former World Number One Lleyton Hewitt, was in Rockhampton to give regional kids aged 11-16 a taste of top level training.

"I think it's very important coming from an elite international background of coaching to transfer and offer kids in regional areas who don't get that exposure so they can hear it a little differently and get on the court and engage a little differently,” Rasheed said.

"I hope it inspires them to grow. They're getting very similar information I give my players at a global level and that's gold for them because their eyes are wide open and their ears are open and they're sucking that information in.

"It's exciting. I love doing it.”

Paige, 11, said Rasheed taught her to play her best despite nerves.

"I learnt that when you step on the tennis court, you've got to be ready and play your best no matter what,” she said.

"Roger helped me improve my volleys, serves and attacking shots.

"I've been playing since I was three and I love getting to travel and see different places, things and learning different techniques from different people.”

Paige will be joining her older brother Lachlan, 14, at the 2019 Rockhampton Open next weekend, where they hope to qualify for a central regional team.

"Towards the end of the year there's a teams event in Brisbane where you play everyone around Queensland and from some other states,” she said.

Lachlan has also been playing since he was three and had his first tournament at five years old.

"I love the thrill of it,” he said.

"Regional kids like to take advantage of clinics like this because we don't get them too often. It's good fun.”

Lachlan said he also learnt something from the first day of the clinic.

"I learnt to hold my racket out front more when volleying and don't take such big swings and to move my feet all the time,” he said.

"Hopefully I'll improve and take on all the things Roger taught us into the weekend coming up.”

Rasheed noted that amongst the 20 children who travelled from Rockhampton, Gracemere, Emerald, Roma, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Gayndah, Capella and Duaringa to attend the two-day clinic, there was "really good talent”.

"They're chasing tournaments as well and trying to play with enthusiasm and respect, which was outstanding,” he said.

"There's a lot of family camaraderie and that respect shone on the court as well.

"I gave them an understanding on what's expected from when they walk out on the tennis court and what the expectations are like.

"They are young kids with enthusiasm, who are well educated and intelligent, as well as wanting to know more.”

During four and a half hours sweating it out in the first block of training, the kids were put in different categories and different areas to hone their skills.

"I'm not going to totally change or revamp their styles or techniques because some don't need it,” Rasheed said.

"There's some little tweaks but it's more about understanding the philosophies I have on the court and what the expectations are on the court.

"Like how to deal with warm ups, practice sessions, drills you play and to gain stimulation.

"I give them a different look at the tennis world and the tennis court so they can take that back to their coaches and families and work on those on the court.”