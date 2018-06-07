Ella Hooper announced as Village Festival main act

Ella Hooper will take the stage as one of this years headline acts for Village Festival

KILLING Heidi lead singer Ella Hooper is one of the exciting acts who will take centre stage at this year's CQUniversity Village Festival.

The Aussie singer songwriter, radio presenter and TV personality will join Joe Camilleri and the Black Sorrows as the main musical acts on the Yeppoon foreshore.

Village Festival organiser, Rebecca French, said she could not wait to see Ms Hooper's performance.

"As a seasoned performer Ella Hooper is well known having performed for over 20 years as a solo artist, in an alternative folk band The Verses and in her internationally renowned band Killing Heidi,” she said.

Ms Hooper has amassed five Aria Awards during her career and became the youngest person (and the first woman) to receive APRPA's Songwriter of the Year award.

”As such an iconic, well known performer and avid supporter of the music industry, Ella is a great role model for young female artists in the industry,” Ms French said.

In 1996, she started out in the band Killing Heidi with her brother Jesse.

Their singles Weir and Mascara found success as alternative rock anthems for a new generation of music fans.

The CQUniversity Village Festival will take place on the weekend of August 10-12.

All of the performances will be held on the Yeppoon main stage.

This free event is open to the public.

For more information on the festival, visit thevillagefestival.org.au/