Elle dragged into Harvey Weinstein scandal

Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson has been unwittingly dragged into the Harvey Weinstein scandal, with revelations the disgraced movie mogul tried to trade on her name.

A new interview by acclaimed American journalist Ronan Farrow with actress Rosanna Arquette includes the claim Weinstein name-dropped Macpherson, and Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow, as women whose careers he helped when he allegedly tried to force himself onto Arquette.

Harvey Weinstein and Elle Macpherson in 2007. McPherson previously said she had a professional relationship with Weinstein. Picture: Kevin Mazur

The interview was filmed, and a clip posted on Twitter included the names of Paltrow and Macpherson, but in the podcast itself they are referred to only as two prominent women.

MacPherson has previously said she only ever had a professional relationship with Weinstein, who is currently being tried on rape charges in Manhattan, and News Corp does not suggest there is any truth in the reported claim by Weinstein to Arquette.

The 55-year-old model previously worked with Weinstein before he was brought down by the #metoo movement. Picture: Dave M. Benett

The 55-year-old model, actress and wellness entrepreneur previously worked with Weinstein, who was one of Hollywood's most powerful men until he was brought down by the #metoo movement and accused by more than 80 women of inappropriate sexual conduct.

"We made great projects together: (the film) Sirens, my workout videos, a film called Jane Eyre," Macpherson said in an interview with the Australian Financial Review last October.

"My dealings with him were very professional and, actually, very good experiences."

Macpherson was approached for comment on the new Weinstein claims last week but did not respond.

Her name was used by Weinstein as a warning to Arquette, who graphically detailed his alleged attempt to force her into sexual contact and subsequent revenge when she refused to take part.

Arquette said she had gone to a hotel for a business meeting with Weinstein and was told the meeting was in his hotel room.

She said when she went upstairs he answered the door in a bathrobe, and tried to pull her hand towards to his genitals, and that when she pulled away he threatened her.

The claim came out during an interview by journalist Ronan Farrow with Rosanna Arquette. Picture: AFP

Arquette gave a detailed claim about her encounter with Weinstein. Picture: Jerod Harris

"He said: 'Rosanna you're making a very big mistake'," Arquette said in an interview for the Catch and Kill podcast.

"'Look what I've done for Gwyneth Paltrow and Elle Macpherson'. Those are the two names he gave me.

"And I said: 'I'll never be that girl'.

"And I left, went down the elevator. As soon as I went down that elevator, it was just like, I knew it, it's over and I got to the bottom floor, and I just immediately knew I said, I'm … there's gonna be retaliation.

"And I was right …. That's it, I had a really different career in two seconds. But you could really never put your finger on why."

Weinstein reportedly used the names of many famous women in efforts to have sexual relations with them, according to several outlets.

Paltrow's allegations in 2017 that as a 22 year old Weinstein had sexually harassed her was one of the first accounts that first shed light on his behaviour.