Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ellen Page and Chris Pratt are in a feud over his church's LGBTQ views. Picture: Supplied
Ellen Page and Chris Pratt are in a feud over his church's LGBTQ views. Picture: Supplied
Celebrity

Ellen Page hits out at Chris Pratt for anti-gay stance

by Staff writers
10th Feb 2019 8:26 AM

Chris Pratt took time this week to sit down with Stephen Colbert and talk about his faith and his church.

The 39-year-old spoke about how his relationship with God helped balance his celebrity.

"There's this great quote, that I actually heard in church, and it felt really appropriate, which was, 'If the spotlight that's shining on you is brighter than the light that comes from within you, it'll kill you.' And you see it all the time," he explained. "People in our position, people that are actors - you see it a lot. It's a real bright spotlight."

Ellen Page. Picture: Supplied
Ellen Page. Picture: Supplied

 

Chris Pratt. Picture: Getty
Chris Pratt. Picture: Getty

He also revealed his bible-inspired diet, known as the "Daniel Fast", after the Book of Daniel.

"I did it through my church," he said. "It's based on Daniel … he was a guy, who … only ate fruits and vegetables and grains … I was inspired by my pastor, we do it, it's kind of like our Lent, you know, give something up. And so, for 21 days I had no meat, no sugar, no alcohol, and it was actually amazing, it was really cool!"

Pratt attends Los Angeles' Zoe Church, which is based off Hillsong.

Its pastor has called the church "a gay welcoming church but we are not a church that affirms a gay lifestyle."

Ellen Page and her wife, Emma Portner (L). Picture: Getty
Ellen Page and her wife, Emma Portner (L). Picture: Getty

Page, 31, who came out five years ago and married Canadian dancer Emma Portner last year, says she would be much more interested if Pratt spoke about his church's views on LGBTQ issues.

Page gave one of the most memorable coming out speeches when she said that she as sick of "lying through omission" about her sexuality.

More Stories

chris pratt christian extremism editors picks ellen page homophobia

Top Stories

    Don't make this disastrous divorce mistake

    premium_icon Don't make this disastrous divorce mistake

    Lifestyle EXPERT ADVICE: You could lose big time even through you've been separated for years

    • 10th Feb 2019 8:36 AM
    How much would you pay for the North Rockhampton Bowls Club?

    premium_icon How much would you pay for the North Rockhampton Bowls Club?

    News This is the first time the property has been on the market

    CQ to sizzle with hottest Sunday temps in the state

    premium_icon CQ to sizzle with hottest Sunday temps in the state

    News Unseasonably cool temperatures are set to end this weekend

    Capras battle Clydesdales in pre-season training tug-of-war

    premium_icon Capras battle Clydesdales in pre-season training tug-of-war

    News KENNY and Finlay the Clydesdales put Capras through their paces