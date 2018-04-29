Ellenberg 'electric' in season opener with Cyclones

STANDOUT: Aaryn Ellenberg impressed in her first outing with the Rockhampton Cyclones on Friday.

STANDOUT: Aaryn Ellenberg impressed in her first outing with the Rockhampton Cyclones on Friday. Allan Reinikka ROK280418acyclone

BASKETBALL: Aaryn Ellenberg heralded her arrival at Hegvold Stadium spectacularly on Friday night.

The sharp-shooting point guard starred for the Frenchville Sports Club Cyclones who were beaten 67-61 by Logan Thunder in a see-sawing season-opener.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The American-born recruit impressed with 25 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Coach Chris Muggeridge said Ellenberg was the best on court for a Cyclones team that gave it their all.

"She was every bit the player that we thought she'd be and it's very exciting to have her in the team.

"She was absolutely electric. I loved the tempo that she played in; she was fast, she's got some great court vision and she was hitting people on the chest for some nice open shots.”

The Cyclones played without championship superstar Shanavia Dowdell who was struck down with the flu.

Muggeridge said a lacklustre first quarter hurt the Cyclones "tremendously”.

"The first seven possessions we had, they were turnovers, and I think it was about the five-minute mark before we scored, so that's just not good enough,” he said post-match.

"It's a little bit disappointing. For the first game of the year I suppose you can't ask for much more. We can only get better.”

Muggeridge was pleased with the way his team stayed in the grind.

Their defence was good, and he applauded the efforts of Christina Boag who worked hard to contain Logan's offensive weapon Zitina Aokuso.

Muggeridge said he was excited at the prospect of the Cyclones being at full strength for their "huge road trip” north in a fortnight.

"Over the next week or two we've just got to work hard and try and fix up the little things,” he said.

QBL ROUND 1