Elliot Page wows in first shirtless pic

Elliot Page opens up about coming out as transgender

Elliot Page has stunned followers with his first shirtless photo since coming out as transgender.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 34, took to Instagram as he posed poolside in red board shorts, a cap and sunglasses, writing: "Trans bb's first swim trunks."

Celebrities flooded the comments section, with Miley Cyrus writing, "Hot", while US actress Nina Dobrev added, "You look amazing. And most of all happy."

Game of Thrones' Lena Headey posted a series of red love hearts, while actress Julianne Moore said, "Happy summer."

Many fans also pointed out Page's impressive "eight-pack".

Elliot Page posted his first shirtless picture since transitioning. Picture: Instagram/elliotpage

It comes as the Juno and The Umbrella Academy actor revealed in an interview with Time in March that he underwent a surgical procedure to remove his breast tissue, also known as a subcutaneous mastectomy.

"It has completely transformed my life," he told the publication.

Page was recovering from the surgery in Toronto when he announced to the world that he was transgender in December last year.

"I had a lot of time on my own to really focus on things that I think, in so many ways, unconsciously, I was avoiding."

Elliot Page on the March/April 2021 cover of Time Magazine. Picture: TIME

In his first in-depth interview, Page told Vanity Fair last month that he knew he was a boy at a very young age.

"All trans people are so different, and my story's absolutely just my story. But yes, when I was a little kid, absolutely, 100 per cent, I was a boy," Page said.

Elliot Page came out as transgender in December.

"I knew I was a boy when I was a toddler. I was writing fake love letters and signing them 'Jason.'

"Every little aspect of my life, that is who I was, who I am, and who I knew myself to be.

"I just couldn't understand when I'd be told, 'No, you're not. No, you can't be that when you're older'.

"You feel it. Now I'm finally getting myself back to feeling like who I am, and it's so beautiful and extraordinary, and there's a grief to it in a way."

