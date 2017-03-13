Telstra cut off Rocky landlines, tell sick 81yo to go mobile

DISCONNECTED: Reg Dunnett's telephone has been cut off for the past 10 days ever since the switch to NBN in his neighbourhood. But despite repeated attempts by his son to get the phone reconnected, he is still in the dark as to when he will get his phone service back.

THERE is a dial tone but no connection and Reg Dunnett is fed up.

The Ellis St resident's landline has been cut off for the past 10 days, ever since the switch from ADSL internet to NBN in his neighbourhood.

Despite repeated attempts to have his phone reconnected he is still in the dark as to when he will have phone service restored to his home.

But he is not the only one in the street faced with the problem.

Telephone troubles: Mark Dunnett talks about the problems getting his father's telephone reconnected after the switch from ADSL to the NBN.

Reg's long time neighbour Ces Balderson is also at odds with Telstra and NBN after his landline was also disconnected following the switch over.

Ces has been dealing with the NBN switch over problems since February 24 and has still not been given an answer despite his issue being passed between several different people and through Telstra call centres and Rockhampton shops.

"It's quiet un-Australian for people to be left without phone services this day and age," Ces said.

"I know people who have had no trouble with connecting the service, but here I am.

"One suggestion was to get a mobile, I said to them you buy it and I will use it, I'm an 82-year-old pensioner and my resources are limited, I cannot afford it."

Ces and Reg's landline is still "alive as they both describe it with people able to dial and ring the number, but the phone never rings at their end.

Ces Balderson and Mark Dunnett have been struggling to get answers from Telstra and NBN on when Ces's and Mark's fathers telephone will be reconnected now that the neighbourhood has switched to the NBN. Chris Ison ROK130317cphone3

"You can dial it now and listen to the dial tone go through but it doesn't go through at the house."

Reg's son, Mark Dunnett, biggest concern with the landline connection is his father's lack of ability to communicate with others.

"My dad's sick, he's got to have a phone because I live out at Kabra and I'm the only one who visits him," Mark said.

"You can't have a person his age sick and not having a phone.

"He can't use a mobile because I tried teaching him but I'm useless myself and Telstra aren't helping him."

Reg does have a mobile but does not know how to use it properly and would like his landline fixed.

The Ellis St residents just want for their phone issue to stop being handed from person to person and be dealt with once and for all.

A Telstra spokesperson said an error in their processes has resulted in Reg's service being transitioned to the nbn incorrectly.

"We apologise to Mr Dunnett and we are working with him to get him reconnected as soon as possible," they said.

"In the meantime, we will offer a diversion to his mobile so he doesn't miss any calls."

Telstra is still investigating what happened with Ces's landline.