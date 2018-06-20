Menu
Ellyse O'Connor took out the Women's Class in the Tatts Finke Desert Race.
Community

Ellyse named fastest woman

Trish Bowman
by
20th Jun 2018 1:56 PM

ELLYSE O'Connor took out the top award in the Women's class in the Tatts Finke Desert Race while also ranking 291st place over 650 competitors.

Dubbed the 'Queen of the Desert' after ranking as the fastest female competitor in the history of the competition, Ellyse has been commended for her huge accomplishment just finishing the race after holding her own with Australia's toughest and best.

She said the race was by far one of the toughest things she has ever done.

"It took a lot of preparation but nothing can prepare you for the vastly different terrain we raced over,” Ellyse said.

"I prologued 441st so I started way back in the pack, I had a few crashes on the way home and rode in dust the entire race but managed to make up 150 spots and place 291st out of 650 competitors, 22nd in the 250 class and 1st fastest female,” Ellyse said.

"This was my first time in the Tatts Finke Desert race and it was so gruelling I didn't think I would want to do it again but since coming home I have decided I will definitely be back there and trying to beat my time.”

At just 29-years-old, Ellyse has been racing motorcross for about 15 years with the desert race being her first off-road competition.

She is trained by partner Aaron Hamilton who is renowned for his coaching ability in Central Queensland.

The Tatts Finke Desert Race is an off road, multi terrain two-day race through desert country from Alice Springs to the small Aputula (Finke) Community.

The race crosses the Finke River, believed to be the oldest river in the world and is held each year on the Queen's Birthday long weekend.

Finke, as it is known, is now one of the biggest annual sporting events in the Northern Territory.

It is recognised as the richest off-road race in Australia with the added reputation of being one of the most difficult courses in one of the most remote places in the world.

Finke is a unique event in that it enables people of all walks of life to become involved. Rarely would you find an event that has over 600 competitors racing over a 460km course.

ellyse o'connor endurance motorcycling fastest woman sport tatts finke desert race 2018
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

