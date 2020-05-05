Singer Grimes gives birth to her child

Grimes and Elon Musk have welcomed their first child together, the Tesla boss confirmed on Twitter.

Grimes and Elon Musk have welcomed their first child together, the Tesla boss confirmed on Twitter.

Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes has given birth and mother and baby are doing well, he confirmed on Monday.

It was the first child for 31-year-old Canadian musician Grimes.

It is believed to be the sixth child for Musk, 48.

Grimes announced she was pregnant in January, and Musk had previously said the baby was expected to arrive on Monday.

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

The big news comes a day after two of the Tesla CEO's California properties appeared on the real estate website Zillow for a combined asking price of $US39.5 million.

One of the properties is a 20,000sq ft (1858sq m) Bel Air mansion, which Musk originally bought for $17 million.

The sprawling home includes seven bedrooms, a two-storey library, swimming pool, and a tennis court.

The second home on the market is on the same street with a $9.5 million price tag, and once belonged to actor Gene Wilder.

Grimes suggested she was pregnant with Elon Musk's baby with this Instagram post in January (look closer at her stomach).

In a series of bizarre tweets, Musk, who is worth an eye-watering $US37.3 billion, announced on Friday he would sell "almost all" of his physical possessions and "will own no house".

He admitted to his 33 million Twitter followers on Friday that Grimes is "mad at him" for selling off his stuff.

"I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house," he wrote.

"My gf @Grimezsz is mad at me."

I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

He appeared to send a caveat about the second home to future buyers on Twitter.

"Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder's old house. I cannot be torn down or lose any (sic) its soul," Musk tweeted on Friday.

Wilder's old house is a 2756 square-foot (256sq m) ranch-style property that features five bedrooms.

Musk and companies connected to him are believed to own at least seven properties, most of which are located in Los Angeles, according to Business Insider.

The tech entrepreneur said his sudden decision to sell off his belongings wasn't financially motivated.

However, he did say in a tweet that "possessions just weigh you down".

"Don't need the cash. Devoting myself to Mars and Earth. Possession (sic) just weight you down," Musk wrote.

When asked why he decided to suddenly downsize, the inventor simply replied: "Freedom."

Elon Musk and Grimes at the Met Gala in 2018. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

After revealing Grimes' due date on Friday, the industrial designer hit out at his company and personal fortune, tweeting: "Tesla stock price is too high imo (in my opinion)."

The tweet led to a $13 billion drop in Tesla's value and erased nearly $3 billion from the value of Musk's stake in the company.

The coronavirus outbreak forced his auto plant in Fremont to shut its doors in March, and Musk has been critical of lockdown orders since then.

California's lockdown orders could force Tesla to scale back its original production forecast of more than half a million vehicles in 2020.

Musk demanded on Friday that people are given "their FREEDOM" as he tweeted the lyrics to the US national anthem.

He previously slammed the stay-at-home orders on a company earnings call last week, saying the restrictions are "forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights."

"People should be outraged," he added.

More than 68,500 Americans have died from the coronavirus, with California accounting for 2214 of those deaths.

Tesla said last week it is managing working capital and cutting non-critical spending as it deals with the pandemic.

"We believe we are well-positioned to manage near-term uncertainty while achieving our long-term plans," the company said in its quarterly investor letter.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Elon Musk announces birth of child