Musk apologises for pedo comment

Elon Musk tweeted that his mini-sub was ready if needed.

Elon Musk tweeted that his mini-sub was ready if needed.

ELON Musk has apologised for calling one of the divers involved in rescuing a Thai soccer team from a flooded cave, a "pedo".

The tech billionaire has been criticised for lashing out at Vern Unsworth, 63, after the British diver shot down Mr Musk's idea to free 12 boys and their soccer coach as a "PR stunt".

The Tesla and SpaceX founder brought a mini submarine to Thailand, which he suggested could be used to get the boys out, but the idea was rejected by officials as "not practical".

"He can stick his submarine where it hurts," Mr Unsworth said.

"It had absolutely no chance of working. He had no conception of what the cave passage was like."

After a New York Times piece was published about what Mr Musk could learn from the Thai rescue, he retaliated by tweeting a lengthy response, including one comment that called Mr Unsworth a paedophile.

"We will make one of the mini-sub/pod going all the way to Cave 5 no problemo. Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it."

Mr Musk has now apologised on Twitter for the comments.

Today he tweeted a story about the controversy, commenting: "As this well-written article suggests, my words were spoken in anger after Mr. Unsworth said several untruths & suggested I engage in a sexual act with the mini-sub, which had been built as an act of kindness & according to specifications from the dive team leader.

In a separate tweet he said: "Nonetheless, his actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone."

Divers test Mr Musk’s mini-sub in a pool in Los Angeles. Picture: Elon Musk/ Supplied

Mr Musk was heavily criticised for his comments about Mr Unsworth and the diver said he had not ruled out legal action over the comments.

The soccer team were eventually freed from the 10-kilometre long limestone cave system by a team of more than 150 people. The British divers in particular were crucial in getting the kids out.

Some of those involved have described the operation as one of the most risky things they had ever done.

For the dangerous three-hour long journey, each of the children was sedated to stop them from panicking.

The journey was broken up into nine sections and the British divers were responsible for bringing them through the most complicated spots, using guide lines to help them navigate the flooded passageways.

The dangerous operation claimed the life of former Thai Navy SEAL Saman Sunan, 38, and the 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, are now expected to become monks in his honour.