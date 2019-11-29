Elsa’s absurd claim about $20m mansion

Elsa Pataky made a pretty startling claim about she and husband Chris Hemsworth's Byron Bay mega-mansion during an interview with Kyle and Jackie O this morning.

The couple's $20 million hilltop Byron Bay home is finally nearing completion after several years of construction - but according to Pataky, the home is "not that big".

Pataky made the hard-to-swallow claim after host Kyle Sandilands ribbed her about the size of the home, which has been likened in scale to a Westfield shopping complex.

"When do all the shops go in there?" Sandilands asked her. "How many stores are you putting in there?"

"Seriously, it's not that big," Pataky protested.

Elsa Pataky insists her Bryon Bay mega-mansion is “not that big.”

"The problem is all the photos of all those drones are all from the top," she continued. "And the top is, like, a lot of the outside areas. They look like the inside areas, and they're not. It's a house to live a lot outside.

"We just put a big roof for the solar. That's it. That's the only thing that we wanted is to have solar," she said.

The controversial dwelling, which has been branded "obscene, greedy, flashy and vulgar" by irate locals, features six bedrooms, a gym, steam room, media room, games room, vast outdoor living and play areas and a 50-metre rooftop infinity pool rumoured to have cost $400,000 alone.

The couple bought the 4.2 hectare property south of Byron Bay for $7 million in 2014, and demolished the existing eight-bedroom Balinese-style resort so they could build their dream home in its place.

Asked by Kyle and Jackie O to nominate her favourite area of the new home, Pataky nominated the "big gym" inside the "not that big" mansion.

The teeny-weeny Hemsworth-Pataky mansion. Picture: MEDIA-MODE

"We have a big gym, because that's where we spend a lot of time. It's crowded with all these machines," she said, revealing both she and Hemsworth spend at least an hour each day working out.

Back in July, Hemsworth offered fans a first look inside the mansion, revealing a mural he had commissioned by artist Otis Hope Cary to fill a "big empty wall" in the home.

"In this piece, Otis utilises traditional symbols and imagery in grandiose scale in a display of contemporary practice and thought," Hemsworth said in an Instagram post showcasing the massive wall art:

Pataky is on the publicity trail as she promotes the release of her new diet and fitness book Strong, and made headlines last week when she directed a savage dig at former sister-in-law Miley Cyrus during a Madrid press conference.

Asked how her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth was coping after his high-profile split from Cyrus, Pataky said: "My brother-in-law, well … After a relationship that you've dedicated ten years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well, he's a strong boy and he deserves the best."

"I think he deserves much better," she continued.

By the time she'd arrived back in Australia this week, Pataky appeared to be less eager to discuss Liam's split. She did her best to fob off a question on the topic during an appearance on Sunrise yesterday.

"Oh, Liam," Pataky said as she looked off camera. "Look, he's doing great, but it's something I'd prefer not to talk about, his private life. He's the one who has to talk about it.

"But he's getting happier and he has his family to just go and stay with, his brothers and best friend, so that's good. He's spent some time with us."