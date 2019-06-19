Email MAFS stars don’t want you to see

Two Married At First Sight stars have been busted making a brazen bid for free holidays after an email they sent a travel company was leaked.

Tamara Joy and New Zealand MAFS contestant Samuel Levi sent an email from Levi's media agency SL Media Co to a travel company which has been published by The Daily Telegraph.

In it, "TV personality's (sic)" Joy and Levi requested they "collobarte" - their spelling - on a free holiday in exchange for social media coverage.

The mistake-riddled message makes reference to the pair "offering a great following throughout Australisia (sic)" with "there (sic) large and wide range" of fans with a "combined reach of 250,000+".

Married at First Sight contestants Samuel Levi and Tamara Joy.

However, Joy has 171,000 Instagram followers and Levi only has 54,000, falling well short of the purported figure.

The email ends with asking whether the company would be willing to provide the "close friends" with "a trip together" as Joy and Levi "would love to visit and experience this part of Australia, and do it together".

Levi's executive assistant told The Daily Telegraph he has brands who have "reached out to him" and has in turn "reached out to some that would be a great alignment" for his following.

Joy is currently in Bali on holidays but confirmed the trip was not part of an agreement.

Joy was paired on MAFS with Dan Webb, who later cheated on her with another bride, Jessika Power.

But despite her public humiliation, Joy's time on MAFS has resulted in a fledging career as an Instagram influencer, promoting sex toys and at home microdermabrasion kits.

Joy isn't the only star from this year's season to find Instagram fame, with Jules Robinson, Cam Merchant and Matha Kalifatidis all signed to influencer agency The MGMT after appearing on TV.

Even series villains Ines Basic and Power are benefiting from their time on the show with Instagram sponsorship, with Basic recently revealing she had quit her job as a legal secretary.

"I am really lucky that I will probably never have to go back to a 9-5 job. Instagram is huge, the power of Instagram is so massive. I just want to work for myself," she told the Herald Sunlast week.

MAFS stars' lucrative pay packets post-show contrast with what they are paid to appear on the series.

In April, Telv Williams, who was "married" to Sarah Roza last year, revealed in an Instagram question and answer session the "sh*t" pay contestants make.

"You get paid $150 dollars a day, tax free. It's sh*t, it's rubbish. Everything is off your own f***ing back," Telv revealed.

But if a tax free daily rate to attend dinner parties may sound like a sweet deal to you, Telv added that Nine didn't cover any of their personal costs they incurred for appearing on TV.

"You gotta do all your own hair and makeup," he said. "You gotta do your own dress, buy your own clothes."