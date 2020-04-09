Embrace your space

WHILE COVID-19 has cancelled many of our Easter holiday plans, including camping, there are still plenty of open-air activities in our backyard

So why not use the coming weeks to keep moving, check out the local walking tracks, lookouts, kayak and swimming areas, and reconnect with some of our region’s most inspiring landscapes as you embrace your own space. Stay alert to the latest information and updates – www.parks.des .qld.gov.au/park-alerts/

Pineapple Rail Trail

An increasingly popular track for walkers, the Capricorn Coast Pineapple Rail Trail, which opened in 2014, takes its visitors through picturesque bushlands and urban landscape on this 4.5km adventure. Starting on Braithwaite St in Yeppoon’s town centre, the trail is a family friendly asphalt path that is safe for young bush walkers, bike/scooter riders with little legs!

Cap Coast shared path

The shared path is a network links either end of the Capricorn Coast, supporting healthy lifestyle and recreation for cyclists and pedestrians travelling along Scenic Highway. The path design seamlessly follows the natural coastline, creating more recreational opportunities and important connectivity for pathway users.

Double Head track

With glorious views of Rosslyn Bay Harbour, the Keppel Bay islands and the Byfield Ranges – it would be a good idea to pack your camera for this walk. The walk will take you past magnificent fig trees and then through scrub and open grasslands. Fan Rock is one of the highlights – a remnant of an old volcano.

Bluff Point circuit

Enjoy stunning views of the Capricorn coastline and the Keppel Bay islands on this 2.3km circuit. Start by climbing the steep 600m to Turtle Lookout and be rewarded with a glimpse of turtles swimming in the water beneath you. Continue a short distance to Ritamada Lookout, take in the beauty of your view and along the track through the open grassland, sneaking views of the hinterland and dense rainforest.

Riverside walk

Let the gentle Fitzroy River breezes refresh your senses as you wander the paved walkways, taking moments to sit and enjoy the views on your heritage walk. Along the way, turn your gaze to the road and see the iconic sandstone Customs House, revealing the Classic Revival period architecture. The walkway runs alongside the Rockhampton Central Business District so there is loads of fantastic cafes and great places to grab a coffee or takeaway bite to eat.

