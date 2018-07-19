Emerald author inspires kids to make their dreams a reality

INSPIRATION : Judy Anne Dalrymple with her husband Michael and three boys Cormac, Rafferty and Quinn.

INSPIRATION : Judy Anne Dalrymple with her husband Michael and three boys Cormac, Rafferty and Quinn. Heather Anderson

AN EMERALD-based author with an exciting and adventurous rural background is set to visit Isaac to inspire dreams and possibilities in young children.

Judy Anne Dalrymple will visit libraries in Glenden, Nebo, Moranbah, Middlemount, Dysart and Clermont during August to read her new picture book Buffalo Girl.

Isaac Regional Council Acting Mayor Kelly Vea Vea said it was a delight to welcome the creator and author of the Adventures in the Outback for the Billy Lids series to the region.

"Buffalo Girl is the first book in the series and focuses on encouraging young children to 'have a go' and try new things.

"Based on a true story, children will be enchanted by the fun and adventure of a young girl who trains a water buffalo to perform tricks,” she said.

Cr Vea Vea said the author's experience travelling and working in rural communities all over Australia and her passion for the bush was reflected in the book.

"With her rural upbringing and experiences, Mrs Dalrymple became inspired to write books that relate to the lives of rural children living in the bush,” she said.

A mother to three active young boys, Mrs Dalrymple divides her time between family, writing and involvement in a number of community events in Clermont.

Join children's author Judy Anne Dalrymple as she presents her new picture book, Buffalo Girl at special Story Time sessions across Isaac libraries:

Glenden Library

Monday, August 6, 10-11am

Nebo Library

Tuesday, August 7, 8.45-9.45am

Moranbah Library

Wednesday, August 8, 9.30-10.30am

Middlemount Library

Monday, August 13, 10-11am

Dysart Library

Tuesday, August 14, 10.15-11.15am

Clermont Library

Friday, August 17, 9.30-10.30am

Bookings are essential and children must be accompanied by an adult at all activities.

For more details visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au or phone council's 24/7 customer service centre on 1300 ISAACS (1300472227).