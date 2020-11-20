Emerald business celebrates first birthday with huge giveaways

Emerald's Silly Solly store will celebrate its first birthday on November 28, with a range of exciting competitions and giveaways for customers. Staff members Katie Connolly and Tamara Millin.

EMERALD’S newest discount store is celebrating its first year in business with a huge celebration for its customers.

Silly Solly’s opened its doors to the Emerald community on November 28, last year.

To celebrate a full year, the store will host a week-long birthday full of giveaways, gift vouchers and hampers for customers.

Store owner Bevan Dingley said he was thankful to the Central Highlands community for helping the business make it through such a tough year.

“We started off very, very well coming into Christmas, but then March come along and coronavirus came into play,” he said.

“We were struggling to get stock but thankfully it’s starting to pick right up again.”

Silly Solly’s Emerald store manager Tamara Millin with Wendy Webb and Katie Connolly.

A full year later and the store is fully established, with 12 staff and more stock than ever.

“All the vibes and comments back to staff have been great,” Mr Dingley said.

“People are coming in from Springsure and other surrounding towns just to do their shopping with us.”

He said the store was bulging with goods, ready for the Christmas season.

While it has been a trying year, Mr Dingley said it wouldn’t have been possible to stay afloat without the supporting community and committed staff.

His only hope for the next year is to have no complications, straight forward dealing and more free flowing business.

The birthday celebrations will kick off next week with plenty of giveaways available.

Check out the Silly Solly’s Emerald Facebook page to keep up with all upcoming competitions and notices.