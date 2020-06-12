Emerald club rolls back into action

MORE sporting groups, restaurants and businesses are back up and running after coronavirus pandemic forced unessential groups to close in March.

Emerald Bowls Club, like many others, used the compulsory closure to give the venue a much-needed facelift.

“We got fresh paint, carpet’s about to go down, a glass washer and some new bowls for social bowlers,” bar manager Tom Conway said.

The renovations came after the club received more than $10,000 worth of grants from the Community Gambling Benefit Fund.

“As much as (closing) wasn’t very good or ideal, we made the best of it by being able to do the renovations,” he said.

“It was quite a good grant for us to receive which was really helpful especially through the recent situation.”

A lot of volunteers have been supporting the club since March by going down and helping out where they could.

“They haven’t been able to bowl but they’ve still be able to come down and be involved in the club, which has been good and given them something to do,” Mr Conway said.

After a fresh makeover, the club is getting ready to welcome back bowlers and community members.

The club is expected to open on July 10, as stage three eased restrictions allow gatherings of up to 100 people.

“We still have a few little touch ups so rather than trying to police 20 people now we’re just going to wait for July 10.”

The committee is hoping to get social bowls and practice back up and running prior to the opening, but is waiting on confirmation from Bowls Queensland.

“When it all started, they said ‘don’t expect anything to be open for six months’, so for them to shave two months off what we were expecting is great,” Mr Conway said.

The club will welcome back its normal Friday night buffet and raffles, with all up-to-date information found on the Facebook page.

“A big thank you to all the volunteers who have continued to put a lot of time and effort into the place while we have been closed.

“We’re glad we got the grant and can give the place a bit of a facelift so it will look even better when everyone is back.”