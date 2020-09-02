Emerald Cyclones prove powerful force on court
NETBALL: The Emerald Cyclones blew the competition away at the Sullivan’s Carnival at the weekend.
They won their six games to take out the closely contested Senior A division at the Rockhampton Netball Association’s annual event at Jardine Park.
Seventy teams from across Central Queensland took part, with about 300 games played across 10 divisions over the two days.
Junior E winners CCNA JRT Magic were awarded the Sullivan’s Trophy.
The team won their eight games, two of them to nil, to finish with a goal average of 7.3889, the best of any team at the carnival.
While team nominations were down due to COVID-19, RNA president Simone Hitchcock said it was still a great weekend of competition and camaraderie.
“It went really well,” she said.
“The games were of a high standard and there were some really tight results in some of the divisions.
“We were really happy that a lot of regional associations still came, including Blackwater, Emerald, Gladstone, Monto, Curtis Coast and Middlemount.”
Representative teams competed at the carnival for the first time, giving them some much-needed court time in the lead-up to this month’s Nissan State Age Championships.
Among them were the Rockhampton 13 years team which enjoyed an unbeaten run in Junior A2 and the Rockhampton 15 years team that put in a strong showing in Senior A.
Sullivan’s Carnival results
Senior A: Winners Emerald Cyclones; runners-up The Birds
Senior B: Winners Blackwater Wrecked Em; runners up: Frenchville Scorpions
Senior C: Winners Straight Off The Couch; runners-up Emerald Cboms
Junior A1: Winners Biloela Dynamite; runners-up Coastal Sharks
Junior A2: Winners Comets; runners-up Runaways Tanzanite
Junior B: Winners Frenchville Bilbies; runners-up Bluebirds Brolgas
Junior C: Winners Curtis Coast Stingers; runners-up Biloela Fusion
Junior D: Winners Biloela Fury; runners-up Curtis Coast Sharks
Junior E: Winners CCNA JRT Magic; runners-up RGS Stars
Juniors F: Winners Frenchville Bears; runners-up Runaways Turquoise
