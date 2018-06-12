Emerald dam drops to low capacity, farmers fear for crop

CATTLE FARMER: Ian Burnett at his property in greener days in 2016.

CATTLE FARMER: Ian Burnett at his property in greener days in 2016. Jessica Dorey

IRRIGATORS using Fairbairn Dam located southwest of Emerald face the prospect of reduced water allocations later this month without more rain.

Landholder Ian Burnett irrigates water out of Fairbairn, across the Nogoa River, on his 440 hectare property north east of Emerald.

The latest data from SunWater's graph reports the dam is only at 24.8 per cent capacity, posing a major concern for Mr Burnett and his cotton crop.

The last time it was this dry in the Central Highlands was 11 years ago.

"It is a worrying situation for all of the irrigators,” Mr Burnett said yesterday.

"We are facing a reduced planting unless something drastic happens.”

At the moment, Mr Burnett is baling cotton from his last crop.

He hopes to plant a new crop in late August to early September.

Generally, he is allocated about 2,000 megalitres of water to lease out of the Fairbairn Dam.

But given the low capacity, the new water allocations handed down in June might tell a different story.

"Unless there is some inflow, we will be looking at a reduced allocation,” Mr Burnett said.

"It will depend how low it is at the end of the month.

"I think we can say safely there won't be a full allocation.”

In the last few years, Mr Burnett said they have been fortunate able to renew a full allocation.

The last time it saw a reduced allocation was 2007 when the dam got down to 11 per cent.

"That was difficult times, then we had the big rain and it filled it up,” he said.

"We had the 2008 floods and it went over the spillway.

"It went from very low to very high.”

A lower irrigation allocation means less cotton being planted.

"You can't successfully grow it without the ability to irrigate it,” Mr Burnett said.

"We only plant what we can irrigate.

"If the allocation is reduced we only plant an area to match up with that allocation.”

While Mr Burnett has beef cattle on the side, cotton is his main source of income.

A reduced crop also means a reduced pay cheque at the end of the day.

"Our neighbours and most of the irrigators rely on the cotton,” Mr Burnett said.

And it looks like he will be facing a dry winter too.

The pasture has dried off "fairly significantly”, he said.

"Conditions are deteriorating fairly well,” Mr Burnett said.

"It depends how long before we get some rain.

"We can't expect a lot of rain over June or July.

"It's possible for it to rain any time.”