Emerald family came for the Rocky Home Show and left with a hill top mansion.

THE award winning mansion on the hill in Lammermoor was snapped up at an auction on the weekend by a young family who weren't even looking to buy a house.

Ray White Rockhampton Principal David Bell said the buyers were an Emerald family who saw the unique Capricorn Coast property while flicking through the paper during a visit to Rockhampton.

"(When) the buyers saw that ad in the paper, they weren't actually looking for a home to buy,” Mr Bell said.

"They came to town for the home show and they saw the full page ad and said it looked impressive so they just came along and had a look on the Saturday and then put their hand up (at the auction) on Sunday and bought it.”

SOLD AT AUCTION: The stunning view from the pool of 25 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor. John Casey

He said there were in excess of 50 inspections of the property during the five week campaign period with three registered bidders participating on the day of the auction.

The house which won the 2011 regional award for best design and use of a sloping site, sold in the $800,000 range according Mr Bell.

Mr Bell said he was really pleased with how the campaign went with both the sellers and buyers happy.

Since the start of the year, he has noticed an increase in activity for the $500,000+ property market.

He said the future looked bright with a lot of confidence in the region.

