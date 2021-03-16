Menu
Parts of Emerald will lose water usage while upgrades are carried out across town. Picture: Luis Tosa
Emerald houses to lose water while upgrades take place

Kristen Booth
16th Mar 2021 12:51 PM
Some households in parts of Emerald will experience temporary water outages as upgrades are completed across town.

Water supply will be temporarily switched off for periods from Tuesday to Friday as contractor New Plumbing Solutions completes replacement works on water hydrants and valves.

Affected households and businesses have been notified via a letter box drop.

READ: Road safety to improve through $3.7m CQ road upgrade

A Central Highlands Regional Council spokesman said the works were part of a region-wide project to overhaul council’s water hydrants and valves.

“This will not only provide reliable water access to firefighters and customers but save water,” he said.

The following areas may be affected:

  • Tuesday, 16 March 2021
    • Morning works (9am to 12pm): Water supply could be turned off for up to 2.5 hours
    Streets: Campbell Street, Moody Street, Sunflower Place, Diamond Avenue, Retro Street
    Afternoon works (1pm to 4pm): Water supply could be turned off for up to 2.5 hours
    Streets: Harris Street, Retro Street, Anakie Street
  • Wednesday, 17 March 2021
    • Morning works (9am to 12pm): Water supply could be turned off for up to 2.5 hours
    Streets: Gray Street, White Street, Riverview Street, Statesman Drive
  • Friday, 19 March 2021
    • Morning works(9am to 12pm): Water supply could be turned off for up to 2.5 hours
    Streets: Opal Street, Loch Street, Gene Street
    Afternoon works(1pm to 4pm): Water supply could be turned off for up to 2.5 hours
    Streets: Diamond Street, Loch Street
