Emerald houses to lose water while upgrades take place

Parts of Emerald will lose water usage while upgrades are carried out across town. Picture: Luis Tosa

Some households in parts of Emerald will experience temporary water outages as upgrades are completed across town.

Water supply will be temporarily switched off for periods from Tuesday to Friday as contractor New Plumbing Solutions completes replacement works on water hydrants and valves.

Affected households and businesses have been notified via a letter box drop.

A Central Highlands Regional Council spokesman said the works were part of a region-wide project to overhaul council’s water hydrants and valves.

“This will not only provide reliable water access to firefighters and customers but save water,” he said.

The following areas may be affected:

Tuesday, 16 March 2021 Morning works (9am to 12pm): Water supply could be turned off for up to 2.5 hours

Streets: Campbell Street, Moody Street, Sunflower Place, Diamond Avenue, Retro Street

Afternoon works (1pm to 4pm): Water supply could be turned off for up to 2.5 hours

Streets: Harris Street, Retro Street, Anakie Street

Wednesday, 17 March 2021 Morning works (9am to 12pm): Water supply could be turned off for up to 2.5 hours

Streets: Gray Street, White Street, Riverview Street, Statesman Drive

Friday, 19 March 2021 Morning works(9am to 12pm): Water supply could be turned off for up to 2.5 hours

Streets: Opal Street, Loch Street, Gene Street

Afternoon works(1pm to 4pm): Water supply could be turned off for up to 2.5 hours

Streets: Diamond Street, Loch Street