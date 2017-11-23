Untapped potential: Emerald land a perfect Adani repair hub

CD Adams & Co Real Estate Emerald offer a variety of lots in the Highlands Industrial Estate, Pilot Farm Rd, Emerald ranging from 11,926sq m to 32.59ha.

AROUND 80 acres of industrial land currently up for sale on the outskirts of Emerald could be used as an Adani hub.

The Adani mine could create a potential new use for the land, located near the town's large regional airport and about a two-hour drive from the mine.

Clinton Adams, of Adams and Jones, is one of the real estate specialists marketing the industrial lots along Pilot Farm Rd.

Mr Adams said mining stakeholders saw Emerald as a "large commercial hub that can facilitate major repairs".

Adams & Jones Property Specialist Clinton Adams. Contributed

"I'd probably suggest that we're probably the closest community that have the services in regards to your Caterpillar to the large machinery services," he said.

"We have all those franchisees here with service orientation. There's opportunity there.

"With freight trains bringing gear through to Emerald, you would expect that a lot of that gear was coming from Brisbane, they would come through here...if gear needed to come off site and be repaired you would see large blocks on industrial land like this could be of some use...from Adani's point of view, at least you have a workforce here and good facilities."

He said his local real estate company had been selling bits and pieces of the land over the past three to four years, but lost access when it fell into the receiver's hands back in 2015.

"It was just the economic downturn," Mr Adams said.

He said the industrial lots were outside any flood zone.

Expressions of interest have come from southern parties who are currently "trying to qualify what can be done, what can't be done and costs".

"It's a significant allotment adjoining across from the airport and close to other residential areas and Super Clinic, Harvey Norman, St Brigid's School, Mayfair Tavern and it's only a couple of kilometres from the large Big W and Woolworths out here," Mr Adams said.

The property specialist said that if not used for industrial purposes, the site could also be used as a residential area.

With signs of recovery within the town, Mr Adams said developers could hold off any project until market conditions increased.

"There may be opportunities for this site in the next year or so," he said.

"One of the significant advantages to this lot now to where it was say a year ago, [is] our industrial headworks - which is what you pay to your local council for infrastructure charges - is around the $88,000," Mr Adams said.

"The Central Highland Regional Council realised that they needed to become competitive in the market where land was selling much cheaper than it was say five or six years ago.

"They've decided that they'd bring that down to roughly $30,000. So, there's significant savings in regards to headworks. Of course, there's still major costs in subdivisions which are infrastructure costs, roads, putting through sewerage."

Expressions of interest close December 14.