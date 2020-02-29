Emerald mum prepares to shave for a cure

Mum-of-four Anne Sturgess will shave her head to raise funds for cancer.

AN EMERALD mum is shaving her long brown locks to build confidence in children facing cancer and to set a positive example for her four young children.

Anne Sturgess wanted to take part in the World’s Greatest Shave for years and committed to the cause last year when she saw a student and principal at her son’s school shave their heads.

She grew her hair for a year and is getting ready to chop and donate the 50cm ponytail to Variety, a charity that provides wigs to children who have lost their hair from medical conditions like cancer.

Mrs Sturgess said it was just hair that would eventually grow back, and if she could use it to improve the lives of young children, then she would.

Lee and Anne Sturgess with their sons Andrew, Daniel, Jacob and Michael.

“Having four kids of my own it’s something I feel really passionate about and I just want to make a difference,” she said.

“It’s the worst possible thing I can imagine as a mum, having one of my children have to deal with cancer and for the families having to deal with it.

“It could happen to anyone you love or yourself.”

Mrs Sturgess said she didn’t personally know anyone diagnosed with cancer, “thankfully”, but wanted to raise funds to assist the people who had.

“Every time I talk to someone who has been affected by blood cancer, whether it be their friend, brother or father, it reaffirms that this is something worth doing,” she said.

Mrs Sturgess will have her hair cut and shaved off with the help of Styles by Bee at Emerald Gumnuts Playgroup on March 11.

She is about $200 shy of her fundraising goal of $1000.

Everyone is encouraged to join them at Centenary Park from 9.30am to raise funds for the cause.

People can get their hair sprayed funky colours for a gold coin donation and a lucky dip full of children’s toys will be available.

“I try to instil in my kids that how you look is not the be all and end all, it’s how you act,” Mrs Sturgess said.

“I think I’m setting a great example to my kids by doing what I can.

“And I do get scared, but I just think how these kids feel and how their families feel.”

Click here to support Mrs Sturgess or head to Centenary Park on March 11.