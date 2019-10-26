Menu
WINNER WINNER: Red Rooster opened to great fanfare on Saturday.
Seeing red: Chicken back on the menu

by Timothy Cox
26th Oct 2019 4:30 PM
THE cock's crow on Saturday morning signalled more than just the sunrise: it marked too the return of a familiar red logo to Emerald's streets.

Red Rooster opened at 10am today to great online fanfare and a packed drive-through as the hungry flocked to Clermont Street for their chicken and chip fix.

Owners Jade and Rev Tanzil and their children relocated to Emerald after operating a Red Rooster in Moranbah.

They brought 21 jobs with them.

Since the past franchise, the shop has been renovated with new furniture and signs.

"It's been awesome," operations consultant Ben Winter said. "Really busy today.

"There's been a lot of interest and activity. Throughout the week, we had people coming in before we were even open.

"Thanks to the local community for it support - it's been really strong."

Queensland State Manager Sunny Olak said the Emerald store's reopening was promising.

"Red Rooster Emerald has had a bit of a facelift. We are open again and back in business.

"The new owners have our full support. They are actually existing members of the Red Rooster family and great operators. They come from Moranbah and know their chicken!

"We know that this restaurant will flourish under the new management team. Jade, Rev and their kids will be serving up top notch product and service for the Emerald locals."

The store is open 7 days a week from 10am to 9pm.

There will be a reopening party on Saturday, November 9 with food and merchandise giveaways.

