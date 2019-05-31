Emerald remembers the life of Jamie Edward Lyngkuist

LOVER AND A FIGHTER: Jamie Lyngkuist fought for what he believed in.

LOVER AND A FIGHTER: Jamie Lyngkuist fought for what he believed in. Contributed

JAMIE Edward Lyngkuist, (25-2-1971 to 19-5-2019) husband of Nicole, and father to Benny and Maddie, sadly passed away on May 19.

Jamie was a loving father and husband and well known member of the Emerald community.

A highly regarded and respected personal trainer, who used his passion for MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighting, as a grounds to support the bigger fight against childhood abuse.

His wife Nicole has sent in words about Jamie:

"Saying goodbye to my high school sweetheart is the saddest thing ever. He was a Sapphire boy and I a Rubyvale girl. We were total opposites but we were a perfect match together for 31 years.

"Jamie made lasting friendships and touched so many lives. He was tough, loud and spoke his mind whilst showing respect to all.

"He was a home-body and cherished his privacy with his family, just hanging out together.

"Jamie had a true passion for MMA fighting and fitness. Fighting in the cage was a release for him from all his childhood pain. Being involved with FACA, Fighters Against Childhood Abuse meant the world to him.

"Jamie loved sharing his life's knowledge of fitness and truly was a one of a kind personal trainer.

"Our 31 years together has had many ups and downs but we were partners for life. As our matching tattoo's say, 'One life one love'.

"Jamie taught our children to be strong, respectful and to believe in themselves. They will always know how proud of a dad he was of them and the love he had for them.

"My heart breaks from this loss but our bond is eternal.

"Rest in peace my love, Nicole.”

Tributes have been flowing in from his friends, family and the community to pay their respects to a much loved member of the community.

Jewels and Tony Lyngkuist

Dear Brother,

We will think of you as living in all the hearts of those you touched. For nothing loved is ever lost and you were loved so much.

Chez Randall

Jamie good friends are hard to find, harder to leave and impossible to forget.

You never gave up in life. You were a determined strong man with lots of passion in life, good times or hard times. Your courage and the love you had for your family made you be the person you were. You will be missed, shine brightly in the sky so we all see your smile.

RIP Jamie Lyngkuist.

Chris Gary Morris

Jimmy I remember the first time we saw each other at Aftershock. Out the back of the show I was cornering Luke and also, that's when we all became friends, Mikey as well.

Instantly I was like, 'whose this crazy looking bugger warming up'. With that huge beard, tats all over him and brick like a brick shut house.

Others were scared to approach you, I was like, 'man I need to get too know this fella. And I'm so glad I did. We became best of mates and made my life better, and me a better person. The world needs more people like you in it!

I'll miss you like crazy brother. Walked up and you were the most polite genuine fella I'd ever met.

We became best friends from that day. And we always had each others back.

Warren Davis

Jamie Lyngkuist, you were a one in a million bloke. It was an absolute honour to have known you.

To know where you'd come from, to where you were, is a bloody credit. As you once said to me, you could've taken the easy way out, but you chose to soldier on.

I will always remember you for your smile, wit, one liners, enthusiasm, courage and most of all, the love for your family.

The world has lost a true mate and champion. You'll always be remembered.

RIP.

Simone Elizabeth Moore

Such a special man with a big heart dedicated to lifting others up. Always a consistent support and encouragement to myself and others. Sadly missed. Heartfelt prayers of comfort and love to your family.

Riffraff May

Words can not explain the way I feel Jamie Lyngkuist.

You have been a great friend and I can only be happy that we were close and spent time together.

You could adapt to any situation, rubbing shoulders with the best of them and being able to talk to anyone at any level, about any topic.

I was so proud to be apart of your life. This has left a void in my life that can never be replaced.

Tamara Walker

My lovely friend Jamie. What heartbreaking news it is to hear you're no longer with us.

What a loss we are all feeling, what a void you have left.

You had one of the biggest hearts I'd met in someone, and your kindness and gentleness didn't seem to match with your size and strength.

You were one of a kind Jamie. And we all loved you and will miss you in unique ways, as how you loved us and treated us was unique to each friendship you had.

And you believed in us in ways we couldn't. You built us up and encouraged us and we began to learn how to believe in ourselves.

Gone far too soon, Jamie.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, June 2, at Emerald Star Hotel function room.