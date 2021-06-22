Emerald residents urged to boil drinking water

Water supply has been restored to Emerald residents affected by the unplanned water outage following a ruptured water pipe at Harris Street on Monday, June 21.

A water main break in Harris Street on Monday morning affected people across Emerald, some experiencing low water pressure while others were left with a total interruption to their water supply.

The outage extended to the north of the Capricorn Highway in Emerald and the area south of the highway between Opal and Riverview streets, Slack Drive and Selma Road.

Staff worked throughout the night to restore the water supply and had it restored by about 11pm.

As a result of re-pressurising the system, until midnight on Tuesday, people may see fire hydrants across town leaking water.

If you notice a leaking fire hydrant, please call 1300 242 686 to report it.

Central Highlands Regional Council revealed affected residents may also notice some discolouration and are urged to flush their plumbing by running the outside tap closed to the water meter for a few minutes until the water runs clear.

Avoid using the washing machine or dishwasher while the water remains discoloured.

As a precaution, affected residents are also asked to bring water for consumption to a rolling boil until further notice.

Water should then be allowed to cool and stored in a clean container with a lid and refrigerated. Cooled boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, cooking, washing raw foods (such as seafood or salads), making ice, pet’s drinking water and cleaning teeth.

The advice to boil water for consumption remains current until further notice for those residents affected by the outage.

