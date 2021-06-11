Menu
Rockhampton Agricultural Show 2021: Kerry Byrne from Emerald on Lazy D Scottish Trend
Emerald rider named Hacking Champion of Champion

JANN HOULEY
11th Jun 2021 2:42 PM
Kerry Byrne took out the Hacking Champion of Champion title at the Rockhampton 2021 show.

It was a first-time win for the rider from Emerald on her mount Lazy D Scottish Trend who is nearly nine.

There were plenty of other ribbons on show for other locals too.

Sienna Bettridge, whose family runs Droughtmaster cattle on a property near Alpha, has been riding since she was six; she took out Reserve Champion Rider on Pacific Sandshow.

The township of Morinish also had a strong representation with Katherine Lyon on Opal (five classes and two reserves ribbons) and Judy Matotek on Galaxy.

