Emerald rider named Hacking Champion of Champion

Kerry Byrne took out the Hacking Champion of Champion title at the Rockhampton 2021 show.

It was a first-time win for the rider from Emerald on her mount Lazy D Scottish Trend who is nearly nine.

There were plenty of other ribbons on show for other locals too.

Sienna Bettridge, whose family runs Droughtmaster cattle on a property near Alpha, has been riding since she was six; she took out Reserve Champion Rider on Pacific Sandshow.

The township of Morinish also had a strong representation with Katherine Lyon on Opal (five classes and two reserves ribbons) and Judy Matotek on Galaxy.