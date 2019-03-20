Emerald Saleyards get $1 million beef-up boost

Central Highlands Regional Council Cr Christine Rolfe, Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner, Cr Megan Daniels and Mayor Cr Kerry Hayes inspecting the Emerald Saleyards.

MORE than $1 million has been delivered to beef up the Emerald Saleyards.

The Federal Government will fund an expansion and upgrade of the saleyards under Round 3 of the Building Better Regions Fund, boosting cattle industry revenue and jobs in the Central Highlands region.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said the investment in local regional projects would help grow the economy and build a strong future for the region.

"Central Highlands Regional Council will receive more than $1 million to increase and diversify the Emerald Saleyards' capacity and output, strengthening the region's beef industry,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"This project will construct new spelling paddocks and a double-decker ramp, making it more efficient and maximising revenue per head of cattle while also enhancing safety, animal welfare and condition of cattle at what is a genuine tourist attraction for the region.

"The project, to be jointly funded with council, will also deliver a new bulk feed store, roof and lighting of the catwalk balustrade.”

Central Highlands Regional Council mayor Kerry Hayes welcomed the funding.

"Thanks to the Australian Government's commitment to invest in regional areas and partnering with local government, these key projects providing economic and social benefit to our regional community can be delivered,” Cr Hayes said.

The Liberal and Nationals' Government has committed $1,010,965 to jointly fund the $2,021,930 project in partnership with Central Highlands Regional Council.