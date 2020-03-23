Emerald schools cautious but continuing through pandemic

BUSINESS AS USUAL: Capricornia School of Distance Education preps, pictured earlier this year.

SCHOOLS in Emerald are abiding by government guidelines and staying open during the coronavirus pandemic, despite some apprehension about more stringent regulations.

Capricornia School of Distance Eduction deputy principal Shelley Beasley said, other than increased hygiene on campus, her school was not noticeably affected because its classes were already online.

“We’re pretty lucky we can spread ourselves out here,” she said.

“On a day-to-day basis it’s just business as usual for us. We’re making sure the kids are aware of it even though they’re in their own home.

“Any sort of extra-curricular thing will not be going ahead.”

There are 16 teachers and four teacher aides at CSDE.

Mrs Beasley said their jobs could be made harder if stricter rules were implemented.

“The only thing that’s going to affect us is if schools close,” she said. “Then we’ll have to look after our own children.

“But we’re able to work from home if we’re given that directive.”

Speaking for the Catholic Central Highlands schools, the Catholic Education Office in Rockhampton said its schools would remain open, but some teaching had been shifted online.

“Our schools remain open in accordance with advice from government and public health authorities,” a spokesman said.

“All Catholic kindergartens, primary schools and colleges are operating as normal with guidelines in place pertaining to COVID-19.

“Teachers are extending online learning systems, which currently support in-class learning, to provide for a fuller online learning capacity.”

Emerald State School advised parents to keep children at home if they were unwell and cancelled excursions and its fete.

Last week, Emerald North State School held a whole-school parade using Skype, but abandoned parent-teacher interviews, cross country, its disco, and its Anzac parade.